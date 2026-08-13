Season seat members hear from Staios and business executives at annual summit

The Ottawa Senators hosted their third annual Season Seat Member Summit presented by Canadian Tire on Wednesday night, featuring Q&A sessions hosted by TSN1200’s Dean Brown and Gord Wilson in conversation with team executives Steve Staios, Cyril Leeder, Brendan Du Vall, and Peter Shier.
Speaking in front of a crowd of nearly 2,500 fans who were treated to complimentary food, drinks, and snacks, Staios answered pre-submitted questions, revealing more details about the Brady Tkachuk trade and the ensuing trades the team made — or didn’t make.
“When the conversation happened, I went into a strategic plan on how this was going to work,” said Staios of his exit interview with Tkachuk, who requested a trade a couple of weeks after the season.
“The player had control, as much control as the team did. So we entered into negotiations with four separate teams, and as the negotiations went on, it must have been probably five or six weeks until we came up with a deal. Nearing the end of it, a few days before, I felt that I had a sense that it was going to be only one team, and that team had the ninth overall pick.”
But weeks prior to the conclusion of the saga, Staios had already begun talking to other teams about roster players that could have been a part of a new deal with assets acquired from the trade of his captain.
“The plan started two or three weeks in advance of when they got the deal,” said Staios. “The goal was to continue to keep the team as competitive as they are. I wasn’t done. The 25th pick was in play as well.”
Staios said that he liked the makeup, continuity, and familiarity with the roster he had though, opting instead to keep the pick and select Swedish sniper Jonas Lagerberg Hoen.
“I know, I can feel it from you guys because I felt it too, there’s some pretty good players out there and you guys are saying, ‘Come on Staios, go get this guy,’ right… But certainly, I wasn’t done after the Brady deal, and certainly not done now. We’re determined to bring a championship here.”