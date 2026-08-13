Season seat members hear from Staios and business executives at annual summit

Leeder: This season will be different from a fan perspective

Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder said that the 2026–27 season will feel much different from a fan’s perspective. He started by mentioning the differences in the schedule fans will feel.

First of all, the 84-game schedule will balance out divisional play, so that every team plays each team in their division twice at home and twice on the road each season. Previously, each team had played one divisional rival once at home and twice on the road and another twice at home and once on the road each season.

On Dec. 12, the Senators will play Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at home on a Saturday night for the first time since the 2022–23 season. Leeder said that the organization petitioned the league for that date.

Two days later, the Senators will host the Buffalo Sabres on an extremely rare weekday afternoon game. The game is scheduled to be televised on primetime television in Europe, just days before the Senators and Blackhawks travel to Germany for a two-game set. Leeder thinks that will be an annual game for the Senators but hopes to have it on a holiday such as Family Day Monday in February in the future.

Leeder said that the organization has confirmed over 200 Senators fans will be travelling to Düsseldorf for that two-game set on the Senators’ organized tour group. He knows of another 100 outside of that group.

“It’s really Tim’s homecoming. That’s why it’s Düsseldorf, and not Berlin or Munich,” said Leeder. “When Daniel Alfredsson got a chance to go back to Gothenburg and play, he said every NHL player should get a chance to play an NHL game in his hometown, and this is Tim's chance. So we're looking forward to giving that chance.”

In terms of the fan experience inside and outside of the arena, Leeder revealed that the 200-level seats had been replaced, and that Bert’s Bar would be undergoing a full facelift, including a name change. Throughout September, the organization will be revealing additional changes.

“I think the biggest change you’ll see as a fan, as a season seat member, is our fan experience. That’s what happens at our games, that’s also what you hear from our staff, what you see from our front lines, I think that will be enhanced as well… I can tell you, it’s our most ambitious offseason plan we’ve ever had.”

For the team’s home opener against Philadelphia on Oct. 8, Leeder promises a “very different and distinct-looking” experience. “It won’t be like a game in January… you have our guarantee on that,” said Leeder.

In terms of other games he was looking forward to on the schedule, Leeder was treated to a chorus of boos when he mentioned Oct. 21’s meeting with the Florida Panthers, when Tkachuk will return to Ottawa.

“Typically when I get a schedule, it's often the game you don't think of as the game you're talking about 10 years later or something, something memorable from that game,” said Leeder.

“But I think on Oct. 21, the hype will live up to the game, the game will live up to the hype itself. I expect that that's going to be a special day here at Canadian Tire Centre.”