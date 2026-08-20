Top prospects for Ottawa Senators

1. Carter Yakemchuk, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Belleville (AHL): 54 GP, 10-30-40; Ottawa (NHL): 4 GP, 1-1-2

The 20-year-old (6-foot-3, 219 pounds) was told in the season-ending exit meetings to come to training camp poised to earn a job with the Senators after an impressive NHL debut last season, when he had two points in four regular season games and two assists in one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes.

His development is highlighted by an improvement in skating, which was evidenced by his 40-point output in the American Hockey League last season. On the other hand, his minus-31 total was second-worst in the league, although part of that was a reflection of the way the entire Belleville team struggled during the season.

However, his ascension and improvement has been consistent, leaving him with a chance to be a regular with the Senators in 2026-27.

“You see the upside,” director of player development Sam Gagner said. “We’re excited about his potential.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season