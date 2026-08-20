NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Yakemchuk expected to make impact in NHL this season; Hensler recovering from injuries
© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Carter Yakemchuk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Belleville (AHL): 54 GP, 10-30-40; Ottawa (NHL): 4 GP, 1-1-2
The 20-year-old (6-foot-3, 219 pounds) was told in the season-ending exit meetings to come to training camp poised to earn a job with the Senators after an impressive NHL debut last season, when he had two points in four regular season games and two assists in one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes.
His development is highlighted by an improvement in skating, which was evidenced by his 40-point output in the American Hockey League last season. On the other hand, his minus-31 total was second-worst in the league, although part of that was a reflection of the way the entire Belleville team struggled during the season.
However, his ascension and improvement has been consistent, leaving him with a chance to be a regular with the Senators in 2026-27.
“You see the upside,” director of player development Sam Gagner said. “We’re excited about his potential.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Logan Hensler, D
How acquired: Selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
2025-26 season: Wisconsin (NCAA): 23 GP, 4-8-12
The 19-year-old (6-2, 192) had surgery March 5 to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and damage done due to a high sprain of his left ankle, the results of a gruesome incident against Minnesota in February after being awkwardly tied up while attempting to deliver a check.
The upside: He began skating again last month and is expected to be back in Wisconsin’s lineup come the fall.
Up until the time of his injury, he’d shown signs that he’s becoming more confident in joining plays off the rush. Defensively he’s shown a penchant for plugging up the middle of the ice and keeping opponents out on the edges.
Expected NHL arrival: 2027-28
© Wisconsin Athletics
3. Kasper Halttunen, RW
How acquired: Traded by San Jose with F William Eklund and F Brandon Svoboda for a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (No. 9), June 23, 2026.
2025-26 season: San Jose (AHL): 69 GP, 16-19-35
The 21-year-old (6-3, 215) has the potential to be an effective power forward in the NHL one day with his combination of influential size and lethal shot. He came over from the San Jose Sharks in the deal that brought Eklund to Ottawa and is far more than just a throw-in in the deal, especially if he continues to develop.
Halttunen is a product of the London (Ontario Hockey League) organization where coach Dale Hunter and GM Mark Hunter have forged a well-earned reputation for preparing and developing prospects for the NHL. He showed a knack for producing at key moments in his two seasons (2023-2025) with the Knights, getting nine points (six goals, three assists) in nine games during London’s back-to-back appearances in the Memorial Cup.
There are still defensive deficiencies to be ironed out but those are aspects he can work on in Belleville (AHL) where he’s expected to start the season. Don’t be surprised if he becomes a fixture on the power play there.
Expected NHL arrival: 2027-28
4. Jaxon Cover, RW
How acquired: Selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: London (OHL): 67 GP, 20-32-52
The 18-year-old had one of the most inspirational stories of the 2026 NHL Draft, going from learning the game playing inline hockey at the only rink in the Cayman Islands to a first-round pick.
He moved with his family to Canada when he was 12. Six years later, he was selected into the NHL on the heels of making the OHL’s all-rookie team last season.
Cover is yet another prospect who honed his skills with London and credits the Hunters for taking him to the next level.
“Mark and Dale made me realize that I have to be a two-way forward,” he said. “I feel like I have started to come into my own, but I have a lot more work to do.”
Another season working with the Hunters should help to that end.
Expected NHL arrival: 2028-29
5. Jonas Lagerberg Hoen, RW
How acquired: Selected with the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NHL draft
2025-26 season: Leksands IF (SHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Leksands IF (U20 Nationell): 9 GP, 9-7-16
The Senators rolled the dice and took a first-round gamble on the 18-year-old (6-2, 185), who missed the majority of last season with a torn ACL and played just 11 games.
Still, he impressed in Sweden’s top junior league with 16 points in nine games. Just another reason why the Senators bet on him.
It will be interesting to see how many points he can put up with a full season in the Swedish second league, where he’s expected to play in 2026-27.
Expected NHL arrival: 2028-29
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