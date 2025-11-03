Sens team up with Ordr to improve game-day experience

Founded in Edmonton, Ordr is a payment leader across North American professional sports

Untitled-1
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Last week, the Ottawa Senators took a step forward to enhance the fan experience through a partnership with Ordr, an innovative payment processing platform. Ordr gives the Senators powerful tools to better understand fan preferences and spending habits.

The partnership will help the Senators innovate the ticketing and payment process, streamlining how fans purchase everything from tickets to food, beverages, and merchandise.

The Senators are proud to become the first NHL and professional sports team in Canada to partner with Ordr, which is an industry leader across the NHL, WNBA, MLS, and NWSL.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Ordr’s technology will make payment processing faster and more efficient for fans. The data-driven approach will help the team continue to evolve and elevate the overall game-day experience.

The partnership includes broadcast signage, in-venue signage, hospitality & experiences, video content, and testimonials.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens Game Recap

Senators travel to Montreal for first battle with Canadiens of the year

Eller settling in seamlessly with Senators

Sanderson's late game-tying goal propels Senators past Flames in shootout for comeback win

Senators welcome slumping Flames

Sens host annual Halloween game

Sens Student Army hosts Breaking The Ice as Senators defeat Flyers

Blake Vanek Continues to Craft his Style of Play in WHL

Senators Fall to Blackhawks

Sens look to continue winning ways in Chicago

Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Sens ready for Bruins after statement win in Washington

Senators and Canadian Blood Services renew First Blood program for a second season

Customizable three-game packs on sale now

Shepard recalled from Belleville

Batherson, Cozens each gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Capitals

Sens travel to Washington for first meeting of the year

Ullmark makes 21 saves, Senators edge Flyers