Sens team up with Ordr to improve game-day experience

Last week, the Ottawa Senators took a step forward to enhance the fan experience through a partnership with Ordr, an innovative payment processing platform. Ordr gives the Senators powerful tools to better understand fan preferences and spending habits.

The partnership will help the Senators innovate the ticketing and payment process, streamlining how fans purchase everything from tickets to food, beverages, and merchandise.

The Senators are proud to become the first NHL and professional sports team in Canada to partner with Ordr, which is an industry leader across the NHL, WNBA, MLS, and NWSL.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Ordr’s technology will make payment processing faster and more efficient for fans. The data-driven approach will help the team continue to evolve and elevate the overall game-day experience.

The partnership includes broadcast signage, in-venue signage, hospitality & experiences, video content, and testimonials.