Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators are hosting their fifth Throwback Thursday night at the team’s game against the Boston Bruins tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are hosting their fifth Throwback Thursday night at the team’s game against the Boston Bruins tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Throwback Thursday poster featuring Andrew Hammond. Past posters have featured Daniel Alfredsson, Chris Phillips, Chris Neil and Patrick Lalime.

The posters are done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj, who uses hockey equipment such as skates, pucks or sticks to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas. Woj’s method fills negative space and creates forms that come together to make unique and beautiful pieces.

As part of the Throwback Thursday evening, Sens fans will enjoy throwback pricing, which will include $5 hotdogs and popcorn, $3 soft serve ice cream, and more.

On the ice, the Boston Bruins come to town for their fourth and final meeting with the Senators this season. Following their first three meetings, the Senators hold a 2-1 record in their season series with the Bruins. Heading into tomorrow night, the Senators will be on the hunt for their fifth-straight win.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE.

