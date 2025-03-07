Sens Set-up: Kids Takeover vs New York Rangers

The Ottawa Senators return home for a matinee game tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET against the New York Rangers. Tickets to the game are available HERE!

The first 5,000 kids in attendance at tomorrow’s game will receive their very own Sens backpack as part of the Kids Takeover experience.

As well, seven kids will be joining the Senators to take part in the Sens gameday experience through a variety of roles:

In-Game Host

Sparty

PA Announcer

Social Admin

Reporter

Broadcast Reporter

Security

The Senators made a splash in today’s trade deadline as they acquired a variety of players: Dylan Cozens and Dennis Gilbert (via Buffalo) as well as Fabian Zetterlund and Tristen Robins (via San Jose). Fans in attendance will have the chance to see some of their newest Senators suit up for the first time.

