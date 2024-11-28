Sens fend off Sharks

The remainder of the second period saw neither team score, in large part due to the efforts of goaltender Linus Ullmark, who had made several impressive saves throughout the evening. While the rest of the frame remained scoreless, Mario Ferraro took a holding penalty at 19:36, meaning the Senators would open the third period on the man advantage.

Unable to convert on the remainder of their power play, the third period kicked off scoreless until forward Macklin Celebrini scored his seventh goal of the season to get the Sharks back within one by a score of 3-2 at 4:48 into the period.

At 12:32 into the third period, forward Will Smith scored his third goal of the season to tie the game 3-3.

Moments later, Linus Ullmark made yet another incredible save to keep the Senators in the game — a common theme throughout the night.