Sens fend off Sharks
The Senators bent but did not break as they beat the San Jose Sharks by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night.
The Senators bent but did not break as they beat the San Jose Sharks by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adam Gaudette scored twice for the Senators, including the game-winner, while Josh Norris scored on the power play and Tyler Kleven recorded his first career NHL goal. Tim Stützle tallied three assists on the night while Brady Tkachuk had two. Goaltender Linus Ullmark made his fair share of highlight reel saves as he stopped 36 of 39 shots for a .923% save percentage.
The Senators opened the scoring at 4:35 into the first period. Forward Adam Gaudette deflected a shot from Tim Stützle past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to score his 10th goal of the season. Stützle and Brady Tkachuk both received assists on Gaudette’s goal. Tkachuk’s assist marked the 200th of his career.
At 13:14 in the first Klim Kostin took a high-sticking penalty, sending the Senators to the power play. Less than a minute in, forward Josh Norris scored his ninth goal of the season. Forwards Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle both received assists on Norris’ goal, putting the Senators up 2-0.
Just under halfway through the second period, the Sharks cut the Senator’s lead to 2-1 at 9:19 when Mario Ferraro scored his first of the season.
A slapshot from the top of the circle saw defenceman Tyler Kleven score his first career NHL goal with under five minutes remaining in the second period. Forward Claude Giroux received the lone assist on Kleven’s goal, which put the Senators up 3-1 at 15:22.
The remainder of the second period saw neither team score, in large part due to the efforts of goaltender Linus Ullmark, who had made several impressive saves throughout the evening. While the rest of the frame remained scoreless, Mario Ferraro took a holding penalty at 19:36, meaning the Senators would open the third period on the man advantage.
Unable to convert on the remainder of their power play, the third period kicked off scoreless until forward Macklin Celebrini scored his seventh goal of the season to get the Sharks back within one by a score of 3-2 at 4:48 into the period.
At 12:32 into the third period, forward Will Smith scored his third goal of the season to tie the game 3-3.
Moments later, Linus Ullmark made yet another incredible save to keep the Senators in the game — a common theme throughout the night.
Just minutes later at 15:48, Adam Gaudette scored his 11th of the season and second of the game to help the Senators regain the lead on just their first shot of the period. Like déja vu, Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk both received assists on Gaudette’s goal.
With the goalie pulled in the dying minutes, the Sharks put forward their best effort to tie the game, but Linus Ullmark and the Senators stood tall to maintain their lead. Despite being outshot 39-11, the Senators left San Jose with a 4-3 victory, their second win in a row.
Goaltender Linus Ullmark put on a stellar performance, stopping 36 of the 39 shots he faced, while Tim Stützle posted a three-assist game. It was a two-point night for Brady Tkachuk who recorded two assists, and for Adam Gaudette who scored twice, including the game-winner.
The Senators continue their California road trip in Los Angeles on Saturday as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be a big opportunity for the Senators to build momentum as they seek to build off tonight’s win to make it three in a row.
Postgame availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators