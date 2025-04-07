Sens and ToonieBet Team Up for Big Wins On and Off the Ice

The Ottawa Senators are proud to announce ToonieBet as the club’s Official Online Casino Partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome ToonieBet as an official partner of the Ottawa Senators,” spoke Martin Ballard, VP, Corporate Partnerships for the Senators. “Cooperating with a brand that shares our commitment to providing fans with an exceptional experience is incredibly exciting. Together, we look forward to delivering memorable moments and engaging our passionate fanbase in new and innovative ways.”

The goal of this partnership is to bring together two brands committed to premium entertainment, high energy, and connecting with fans in meaningful ways through exclusive contests and premium giveaways.

Through this partnership, ToonieBet will have a strong presence via in-arena experiences, regional broadcasts with digitally enhanced dashboards, as well as across the Ottawa Senators’ social and digital platforms.

The partnership also brings a strong emphasis on fan engagement. Senators’ fans will be treated to interactive online contests, exciting promotions, and the chance to win exclusive Sens merchandise and tickets.

“Partnering Soft2Bet’s ToonieBet brand with the Ottawa Senators is a significant milestone that reinforces our strong brand presence in Ontario,” said Oksana Tsyhankhova, Chief Marketing Officer at Soft2Bet. “With our focus on localized, engaging experiences for Canadian players, this partnership helps us truly stand out in the Ontario market.”

Learn more about ToonieBet by visiting their website. Fans should also keep an eye out for them across Senators’ social channels and at Canadian Tire Centre.

