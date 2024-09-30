Senators unable to come back against Penguins

The rest of the period remained scoreless to close with a 2-1 Senators lead heading into the intermission.

The first half of the second period remained scoreless, with goaltender Filip Larsson entering the game halfway through the period in relief of Jarry.

At 15:00 in the second, the Penguins tied the game on the powerplay at 2-2 off a goal from forward Evgeni Malkin. Two minutes later, the Penguins struck again as Malkin scored his second of the game to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead.

Despite a number of close chances, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net in the second period as they finished the frame down 3-2 despite outshooting the Penguins 15-8 in the period for a total of 30-17 in favour of Ottawa over two periods.

At 7:53 of the third period, Crosby scored his second of the game on the powerplay to double the Penguins’ lead to 4-2. Shortly after, the game’s physicality swelled as both teams began to test each other’s patience, as the two teams finished the game with a combined total of 68 penalty minutes.

The Penguins secured the game off an empty net goal from Malkin, his third of the game, to make it 5-2 with just over two minutes left in the game.

Ottawa will look to bounce back on Tuesday, as the team heads to Montreal to take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 p.m. ET.

