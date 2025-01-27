Senators to play two preseason games in Quebec City in 2025

The Ottawa Senators will spend part of their training camp leading into the 2025-26 season in Quebec City.

At a press conference held on Monday, Senators owner Michael Andlauer announced the Senators will play two pre-season games at Videotron Centre in September.

The Senators will first face off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, September 28, at 3 p.m. A matchup with Atlantic Division rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, will follow on Tuesday, September 30, at 7 p.m.

While in Quebec City, the team will engage in a handful of team-building activities ahead of the start of the 2025-26 regular season. The club will also hold public practices and take part in a number of community initiatives during their four-day stay in Quebec City.

“In addition to playing two games in front of passionate fans, this short trip will allow our players to spend a few days in a beautiful city as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for a new season,” said Andlauer.

“We can't wait to get in front of the Quebec City crowd for a portion of our training camp,” added Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. "Quebec City was the obvious destination, and we're very excited to see our players in action on the ice at Videotron Centre.”