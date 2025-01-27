Senators to play two preseason games in Quebec City in 2025

The Ottawa Senators will spend part of their training camp leading into the 2025-26 season in Quebec City.

ott-News Release
By Sens Communications
@Media_Sens Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will spend part of their training camp leading into the 2025-26 season in Quebec City.

At a press conference held on Monday, Senators owner Michael Andlauer announced the Senators will play two pre-season games at Videotron Centre in September.

The Senators will first face off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, September 28, at 3 p.m. A matchup with Atlantic Division rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, will follow on Tuesday, September 30, at 7 p.m.

While in Quebec City, the team will engage in a handful of team-building activities ahead of the start of the 2025-26 regular season. The club will also hold public practices and take part in a number of community initiatives during their four-day stay in Quebec City.

“In addition to playing two games in front of passionate fans, this short trip will allow our players to spend a few days in a beautiful city as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for a new season,” said Andlauer.

“We can't wait to get in front of the Quebec City crowd for a portion of our training camp,” added Senators President and CEO Cyril Leeder. "Quebec City was the obvious destination, and we're very excited to see our players in action on the ice at Videotron Centre.”

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Win Back-to-Back

Preview: Utah at Senators, January 26, 2025

Sens Set-up: Back in Action against Utah

Senators defeat Leafs 2-1

Preview: Leafs at Senators, January 25, 2025

Sens Set-up: Battle of Ontario vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Fall to Bruins 2-0

Preview: Senators at Bruins, January 23, 2025

Senators Unable to Score Against Rangers

Preview: Senators at Rangers, January 21, 2025

Senators Win Second Straight with 2-1 Victory Over Devils

Preview: Senators at Devils, January 19, 2025

Senators Grab Crucial Two Points in Win Over Bruins

Preview: Bruins at Senators, January 18, 2025

Sens Set-up: Saturday Matinee vs Boston Bruins

Hockey Talks Night Presented by Bell Let's Talk a Great Success

Week Ahead presented by Betway