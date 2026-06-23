Sens to host NHL Prospect Challenge in Gatineau this September

The Ottawa Senators will host the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens in September for the NHL Prospect Challenge at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau.

The Senators will play the Leafs at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 and the Canadiens at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 29 at 10 a.m., and Senators Season Seat Members will have an exclusive pre-sale on Friday, June 26.

This year’s roster will be announced at a later date. Last year’s featured four players who played in the NHL this season with the Sens: Carter Yakemchuk, Stephen Halliday, Jorian Donovan, and Xavier Bourgault.

“I think it's a great opportunity for these players to get off on the right foot, heading into main camp. I saw what it did for Carter Yakemchuk last year, having such a great rookie camp, and going into main camp — it gets you ready, and it gets you off on the right foot,” said Sam Gagner, the Senators director of player development.

Gagner also spoke excitedly about the announcement that the annual two-day event would be held in Gatineau this fall.

“I think that's extremely exciting. We're obviously trying to grow our footprint over there, reach the fan base there, and from a from an arena perspective, I think the environment is going to be great,” said Gagner.

“Obviously, it’s a venue that the fans are more on top of you, we can fill the building, I think it's going to be an environment for the players to get really excited about. It’s more of a pressure-packed environment than other tournaments where the building isn't full, so that's going to be very exciting, and I know everyone's looking forward to it.”

Gagner didn’t have a rookie camp when he broke into the NHL after being drafted sixth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2007 but reminisced on a similarly exciting set of games that helped prepare him for main training camp. Gagner competed for Canada’s National Junior Team in a one-time, eight-game Super Series against Team Russia.

“I just felt going into main camp that I was game ready, I played games already, and it was a huge benefit to me going into camp and earning a spot. It’s the first time post-summer that management can get eyes on players and see the progress they've made throughout the summer, so yeah, it's an exciting time.”

Notable Senators prospects expected to participate this season include Yakemchuk, star QMJHL goaltender Lucas Beckman, and Memorial Cup Champions Lucas Ellinas and Matthew Andonovski.