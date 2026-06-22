Two 67’s forwards headline local prospect pool for 2026 NHL Entry Draft

The Ottawa Senators have drafted 267 players since they took part in their first NHL Entry Draft in 1992.

Amongst those picks have been some standout local players, like Jorian Donovan (136th overall in 2022), Cody Ceci (15th overall in 2012), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (96th overall in 2011), and Mark Borowiecki (139th overall in 2008).

Should they choose to continue that trend in 2026, there are several players hailing from Ottawa, Gatineau, and the surrounding region rated highly by scouts in the class.