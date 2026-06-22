Two 67’s forwards headline local prospect pool for 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Jean-Cristoph Lemieux, C, Sudbury Wolves
Gatineau’s Jean-Cristoph Lemieux began the year in Windsor, but benefitted from a midseason trade to the Sudbury Wolves, where he racked up 10 goals and 25 points in 23 games.
Along with his statistics from the first half of the year with Windsor, he finished with 20 goals and 43 points overall in 56 games during his second OHL season. Lemieux added two goals and an assist during their four-game sweep at the hands of Brantford in the first round of the playoffs.
While he might not be mistaken for another #66-wearing Lemieux, the former Quinte Red Devil and Kingston Gael did play his way onto Team Canada this spring, potting three assists in five games in Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship.
“Lemieux’s competitive drive is like a dog on a bone — he’s tenacious in puck battles and refuses to give up on plays, embodying a relentless work ethic every shift,” wrote Liam Staples, an Ontario Regional Scout for McKeen’s Hockey.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound left winger was ranked 103rd amongst North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings.