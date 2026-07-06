Q&A: Louis-Félix Bourque

The biggest theme of draft weekend for the Ottawa Senators was the search for upside — and in third-rounder Louis Félix-Bouque, that theme continued.

As his rookie season with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs continued, Bourque’s stock continued to rise. He recorded 35 of his 49 points in his final 29 games played, including 16 in the month of February alone, after which he was named the QMJHL’s Rookie of the Month.

Overall, Bourque finished 10th in QMJHL rookie scoring and third in team scoring on the Voltigeurs, with 24 goals and 25 assists.

With his 18th birthday coming on July 15, “Bourqie” was the youngest player drafted by Ottawa, and the only 17-year-old at development camp, where he sat down to answer a few questions.

Did you have a favourite hockey player growing up?

Sidney Crosby.

Had you been to Ottawa before dev camp?

Yeah, I played in some tournaments here when I was younger. I had a tournament at [Bell Sensplex] once. I came to [Canadian Tire Centre] to watch a game.

Are you a video game player?

No.

Podcast listener?

Yeah. I like Spittin’ Chiclets. That’s the one I watch the most, and then here and there some other ones with NHL guys.

Top artist listened to on streaming platforms?

Morgan Wallen.

If you could pick any attribute to take from an NHL player’s game and immediately add to yours, what would you pick?

I’d pick McDavid’s speed. Easy question. [Laughs].

As a younger player on Drummondville, you earned more trust as the season went along. How did you feel about your evolution over the course of the year?

Yeah, I mean, it felt good, for sure. I think I stepped up my game after Christmas and I got the role I deserved. It felt good, for sure, even if I was young, to show that I can do something good and have an impact on the team.

Going into next year, how can you use that confidence in your game to find another level?

I want to be a player that they can rely on whatever the situation is, defence, offence, whatever it is. Of course, you know, I still have some things to learn, it's still only my second year in junior, but I want to be more of a leader. I think I can still step up my game, still work on the little details I have to work on, and then build on that.

As you approached the draft, what kind of meetings did you have with the Senators? Did you have any idea how interested they were in you?

I had a meeting in Quebec with one of the scouts, and it was one of my good feelings. I had a good feeling with them, and I really felt the connection. Going into the draft, I knew they had interest, and I had interest here. It's not far from home, and it's a great organization. So I had a great feeling and couldn't be more happy to be here.

Thomas Chabot is obviously a big part of this team and also hails from the Quebec City area. Is it exciting to have the opportunity to share the ice with him some day?

Yeah, obviously. I grew up watching him, just like all the other Quebec guys, you grow up and you watch them play, Chabot being one of them, and close to home too. So it's always been exciting to watch him, and now to be in the same organization, and maybe one day you know, crack the lineup with him and play with him — it's unreal, it doesn't feel real at all.

How did you take in the Saturday of the draft when you were selected?

We had a big party with the family and tons of friends. I didn't go to the draft since it's kind of [decentralized] and got all the people that helped me all the way here at home. I got picked at 91 too, and it's my number, it was kind of crazy too. And with Ottawa not far from home, everyone's already buying their tickets to come to games and stuff, so no, it was unreal, and all the family was super happy. It was awesome.

With the rookie tournament coming to Gatineau in September, what’s the excitement level of getting to put a Senators jersey on in a game for the first time?

It still feels unreal. I mean, just putting this gear on, it feels completely unreal. Getting to put the jersey on later in the summer and playing against other teams, and probably having my family come over, it feels completely unreal. And super excited to get going. I still have a big summer ahead, getting ready to work on the things that they want me to work on, and then come to camp and show what I’m working on.

What’s it been like this week to spend time with the other prospects, and be on the ice and using the facilities?

I didn’t even think we’d be at [Canadian Tire Centre]. I thought we’d be at the practice rink. Just getting in the room, I’m starstruck to meet all these players that are already playing in the AHL or played some games in the NHL… there’s no one that thinks they’re the best in the world, they get you into the gang, and it’s been awesome.