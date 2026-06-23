How the Senators built a contender in one unforgettable draft weekend

Over a span of 48 hours during the last weekend of June in 2001, former Ottawa Senators general manager Marshall Johnston made a series of trades and draft selections that would change the course of the franchise forever.

That weekend saw the franchise’s first-ever draft pick, Alexei Yashin, shipped out to the New York Islanders in exchange for a package which included the second overall pick in the draft, which began on Saturday, a hulking yet raw Slovakian defenceman in Zdeno Chara, and utility forward Bill Muckalt.

Though the trade was officially registered with the league office at 9 a.m. on Saturday, it wasn’t announced until it was time for the Senators to make their pick later in the day.

After the Atlanta Thrashers nabbed Russian phenom Ilya Kovalchuk with the first pick, there was no debate about which way the Senators were leaning for the second. The future of the franchise would rest on the shoulders of Jason Spezza.

“Maybe the arrival of that future next season is a little much to expect. Maybe not,” wrote Gare Joyce in the Sunday edition of the Ottawa Citizen the next day.

“But when you have seen him on the ice throwing passes between the legs of defencemen to his breaking wingers, when he has envisioned plays unfolding that even veteran hockey scouts in the stands haven’t anticipated, when he has taken over games both in the open ice and along the boards, you have to remind yourself that the player designated to take the place of Alexei Yashin is still an 18-year-old.”

Waiting for the deal to be finalized was understandably tough for Johnston. Finally, though, he convinced Islanders general manager Mike Milbury to pull the trigger.

“I think it took about 20 years off my life, just waiting to get that deal done,” Johnston told Senators vice president of communications Ian Mendes in 2021, while Mendes was still with The Athletic.

Johson excitedly told Spezza’s agent and parents — leaving the 18-year-old in the dark for a few hours longer.

“When Ottawa made the trade, and I heard [it] on the draft floor, I was actually surprised, because I didn’t know,” said Spezza years later.

“My parents and my agent knew the day before, but decided not to tell me, and in this day and age that would never happen with Twitter and Facebook and all that jazz. But back then they were able to keep it a secret from me, so it was pretty raw and shocking to me when it happened. And I was pretty excited, getting drafted by a Canadian team and so close to home.”