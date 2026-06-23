Ottawa Senators acquire William Eklund and two prospects from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a first-round pick in 2026

Trade Article Eng

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey\ operations and general manager Steve Staios announced Tuesday the Senators have acquired forward William Eklund, forward Kasper Halttunen and the rights to unsigned draft pick Brandon Svoboda from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Ottawa’s first-round pick, ninth overall (previously acquired from Florida) in the 2026 NHL Draft.  

“William is a dynamic and skilled forward, who plays with a competitive edge,” said Staios. “We are excited to welcome him to the Senators organization and he will fit in well with our core group of players.” 

Eklund, 23, has collected 163 points (50 goals, 113 assists) in 252 career NHL games with the Sharks. Selected seventh overall by San Jose in the 2021 NHL Draft, Eklund is under contract through the 2028-29 season with an AAV of $5.6 million.  

Halttunen, 21, was selected in the second round (36th overall) by San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent the 2025-26 with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL, collecting 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 69 games.  

Svoboda, 21, was taken in the third round (71st overall) by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The centre has spent the past two seasons with Boston University in the NCAA, tallying 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 35 games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com 

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators 

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators 

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators 

For more information, please contact: 

Sylvain St-Laurent, [email protected]

News Feed

Five facts about newest Senators forward William Eklund

How the Senators built a contender in one unforgettable draft weekend

Sens to host NHL Prospect Challenge in Gatineau this September

Two 67’s forwards headline local prospect pool for 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Sens have ‘no intention of taking a step back’ after trading Tkachuk

Bakke Olsen looking to add another flag to Senators history books

Andlauer: Arena just one part of LeBreton development

Gold medal in hand, Matinpalo returns home for the summer

In the System: 2025–26 Senators pipeline report

Senators Elite Hockey Development opens registration for 2013 camp

‘Yorkie’ gets his due

Deep playoff runs proving valuable for late-round Sens picks

Cozens to play for Team Canada at IIHF World Championships in Switzerland

Senators to participate in 32nd annual McHappy Day

Halliday extension reflects Senators’ belief in his offensive IQ

A tough ending, and a meaningful beginning

Tested at every turn, the Senators grew mentally this season

'Sometimes you’ve just got to get punched in the face': Senators process sweep, look ahead