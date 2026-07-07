Senators agree to one-year contract with Claude Giroux for 2026-27 season

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has agreed to terms with forward Claude Giroux on a one-year contract for the 2026-27 NHL season. The contract carries a base salary of $2 million for next season with bonuses that could reach a maximum value of $5 million.

“Claude took his time to evaluate his options and his decision to re-sign with us shows his belief and commitment to our group,” said Staios. “He is the consummate professional and brings veteran experience to our core on an off the ice.”

“I chose to come back because I want to be here. I’m excited to be an Ottawa Senator,” said Giroux. “Being around those guys for four years, we got really close. This team feels like a family. I just care for those players.”

Giroux, 38, played in all 82 games of the Senators' 2025–26 season. This marked the 10th time in his NHL career that he had not missed a single game in a season. Since joining the Sens at the start of the 2022-23 season, he has played in 327 of the team’s 328 regular-season games and all 10 playoff games.

Giroux was once again the NHL's best player in the faceoff circles, with a 63.1% success rate. His 49 points placed him sixth on the team's scoring leaderboard. His +20 plus-minus rating was the second-highest on the team, behind Artem Zub. He was the fourth-most-used forward on the penalty kill and the fifth-most-used on the power play.

In 19 NHL seasons, Giroux has compiled 1,165 points – which ranks 60th all-time amongst skaters.

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