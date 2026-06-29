How Jaxon Cover’s dad laid the foundation for an unlikely hockey journey

Cover soaking in every moment at Senators development camp, while remembering how he got there

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It’s a story so far-fetched that it seems unbelievable.

Jaxon Cover became the first Cayman Islands native to be drafted to the NHL when he was selected 32nd overall by the Ottawa Senators on Friday night. 

An inline hockey player growing up, Cover only took his talents to the ice in 2021 when he was sent to St. Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ont., by his parents who recognized that his game had outgrown the island — which has no ice rinks.

On Sunday, Cover travelled to Ottawa for the Senators’ development camp, taking the ice in Canada’s capital for the first time on Monday afternoon for a skate with the rest of the organization’s prospects.

“It was awesome just getting that high compete level going. Really physical out there, and I loved that. It was amazing, just a really great skate,” said Cover after getting off the ice.

“As soon as you step on there, you can see the guys are a lot bigger than you, a lot stronger than you, but I'm ready to work a lot this summer and just get bigger and stronger, and hopefully I can grow a little more too. But felt really good out there, and I feel like I held my own pretty good.”

Cover said he felt that his two interviews with Ottawa went well, but he wasn’t expecting to go in the first round of the draft. Still, with the moment being so meaningful for he and his parents, attending in person was important — just in case.

“It was great, giving my mom and dad a big hug after hearing my name called. There’s a lot of emotions in the air, and yeah, it was just amazing to happen there,” said Cover, who added that his father was his biggest role model growing up.

Jaxon’s father Patrick grew up in the more traditional hockey environment of Etobicoke, Ont. He met Jaxon’s mother, Nan, while the two were at Andrews University in the southwest corner of Michigan.

When they were finished studying business and accounting, Patrick accompanied Nan back to her native Cayman Islands, and they had Jaxon and his brother Jaeden. Patrick soon began playing rec league inline hockey, and later helped launch a youth program, which both boys began learning to play in at the age of 3.

Both Patrick and Jaeden are in Ottawa this week, which is particularly special for Jaxon because he has spent so much time in Canada and away from his family so he has access to ice time in the summer.

“He was the biggest inspiration for me. Having him as a role model, and just watching him work as hard as you can, whether it was him bringing me to work on a weekend at like eight in the morning to get my homework done, or making me stay extra hours at the roller rink just to try to perfect my game, I just credit him a lot to where I am now,” said Cover.

Cover credits his offensive instincts to those many hours spent on the King’s Sports Centre roller rink on Grand Cayman Island. He also learned to have fun and love the game before all else.

“I'd say just growing up enjoying the game and not having any coaches really pressuring me or on my back if I made a mistake was a lot of help,” said Cover.

“And then having that rink open almost 24/7, just going whenever I wanted to, and just working on just shooting pucks, and having fun. I credit roller [hockey] a lot to where my game is now, how calm I am on the ice. I get that from roller a lot.”

That background is part of why Cover is such a unique and tantalizing prospect. He boasts an unpredictability to his game, honed over long hours on the roller rink. When he’s on the ice, at least with the puck on his stick, he sees the ice the same as he saw the tiles at King’s Sports Centre.

“I'd say in the offensive zone I see [the ice] the exact same, just trying to make plays for my teammates, trying to put the puck in the net,” said Cover. 

“I like reading defenders, if they're reading off me. Trying to read their feet and their body position, I'd say like I credit a lot of it to my roller game.”

Cover was drafted by the London Knights out of St. Andrew’s in the fourth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He played three games with the Knights at the end of the 2024–25 season, and burst onto the scene in 2025–26 with 20 goals and 52 points, numbers good for sixth and fourth, respectively, among all OHL rookies.

“[St. Andrew’s] was very different for me. I had to get adjusted, but I quickly adjusted. And then, especially, moving to London I was really nervous. It’s just a big team and I didn't want to let them down,” said Cover. 

“Especially since they took a chance on me and they wanted me there so bad, I just got to work, tried to put my head down, and just continued to work, and just be almost like a sponge, soak in everything that I'm being told. Dale and Mark [Hunter] know the game better than almost anyone in the world, so just learning from them has been great for me.”

Just like the Hunter brothers, who took a chance on Cover two years ago, the Senators are intrigued by the story, but even more so by his on-ice skills. At 6-foot-2, his combination of size, skill, and vision could play him into a top-six role in the NHL with more development.

“The actual fact that five years ago, he was playing roller hockey, it’s a great story, but we drafted him because we believe he’s got ability, we believe he’s got skill, we believe he’s got a chance to be an offensive guy,” said Senators head scout Don Boyd on Friday night.

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With Cover returning to London next season and committed to the NCAA’s Penn State Nittany Lions beyond that, the organization also knows he is in good hands.

“He plays in a good program, we know he's going to get good coaching, we know he's going to be managed well, he's going to be held accountable for what he does, and how he performs. That's all part of the package,” said Boyd. 

“And I do understand it's a great story, but we drafted him because we think there's ability there. You can tell, I don't know if you've watched a lot of roller hockey, but that ball bounces around pretty good, and you’ve got to go vertical, you’ve got to go left and right, and right and left a lot of times with that ball bouncing around, you can tell he's got those hands. The puck doesn't nearly bounce as much.”

Senators area scout Beau Moyer had been following Cover for the past three seasons and had enough comfortability with the forward as a person and player to push for his selection.

“It’s been a steady climb for him. Here's a kid that's only played one year of AAA hockey before moving on to prep school, so we're looking at a player that has a high skill set, but he also has a very high ceiling,” said Moyer.

“I think he has that knack for making a big play when you least expect it. He plays with little fear, where you know what, he's not afraid to beat somebody one-on-one to create offensive chances. 

“We like the competitiveness, but we also like the skillset that he brings to the table, and you know what, if he could keep making those steps month-to-month, we're going to be happy with what type of player we have there.”

With London shipping off veteran forwards Ben Wilmott and Sam O'Reilly midseason, Cover took advantage of more opportunities in London as the season went along, something he’ll have even more of next season as a 19-year-old.

“I was just a sponge, just trying to soak it all in. I'd be on the third line, fourth line, not getting many minutes, but I was perfectly fine with that. Just trying to understand, just trying to adjust to the different type of game and the different speed,” said Cover. 

“But then as the season went on, at the trade deadline we lost a lot of older guys, and then I started getting more minutes. I was adjusting, and my game was changing because I was playing both sides of the ice [the right way]. And then [Hunter] started giving me more minutes, and that's what they told me at the start of the season.”

Cover even said that by the end of the season, he was speaking up and being a leader in the dressing room, something he certainly didn’t imagine doing as a rookie. He also couldn’t have imagined he’d be skating at an NHL facility if you’d have asked him even two seasons ago. He’s even caught the attention of some of the older Senators prospects, including Javon Moore.

“It’s a cool story for Jaxon Cover, starting hockey later. And, I mean, as an African-American, it’s different. To find a way into this game is pretty cool, and it was cool to hear his story,” said Moore, drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) by the Sens in 2024.

Cover is also happy to be reunited with Blake Montgomery, drafted five picks after Moore in 2024. Cover and Montgomery played briefly together in London at the end of the 2024–25 season. The London connection even extends to Senators director of player development Sam Gagner, who tore up the OHL during the 2006–07 season under Dale Hunter.

“It’s been amazing [to work with Gagner]. He’s played like 1,000 games in the NHL, speaks for itself. He’s been a really great coach, and he understands the game super well. So I’ve been really honoured to learn from him,” said Cover, who is not taking all the advice he can get at development camp for granted.

“I like being a sponge, and I feel like that's the best mindset to have. Just know you can’t argue with people that know the game better than you. And since I've been playing for such little time, I love getting constructive criticism, just hearing ways I can improve my game, or things I can do better next time. I just love hearing it.”

Gagner said that Cover’s skill was evident on Monday, watching him compete in small area drills against the likes of older prospects like Moore, Montgomery, Carter Yakemchuk, Hoyt Stanley, and Gabriel Eliasson.

“He finds a way to come up with pucks and make little small plays,” said Gagner. “I think there's a lot to work with there, so you know, we're really excited about him.

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