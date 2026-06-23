Five facts about newest Senators forward William Eklund

Ottawa acquired Eklund; two prospects for ninth overall pick

GettyImages-2269593087

© Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators acquired two-way winger William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks, in return for the ninth overall pick in this weekend’s draft. The Senators also acquired prospect Kasper Halttunen and the rights to unsigned prospect Brandon Svoboda in the deal.

Just two days after acquiring three first-round picks (and one second-rounder) from the Florida Panthers in return for Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios completed his second trade of the offseason, using the Panthers’ own first-round selection this year to add the talented 23-year-old forward.

Since breaking into the NHL full-time with the Sharks in the 2023–24 season, Eklund has rattled off years of 45, 58, and 53 points, missing only nine games over those three campaigns. What else is there to know about the former seventh overall pick?

Eklund dazzles with skill; backs it up with high compete level

Eklund, the former Swedish Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year, went viral this past March for a sensational goal again Boston. He first slipped around Bruins defender Andrew Peeke, and then batted his own rebound out of the air and past Jeremy Swayman while falling to the ice. Beyond his skill though, his compete level stands out. “Eklund is a player that does not take any shifts off,” read his scouting report in the 2021 Elite Prospects draft guide.

Hockey family

Eklund’s father, Christian, played professionally for Djurgardens for a total of 11 seasons, where he was a teammate of future NHL stars like Mika Zibanejad and Gabriel Landeskog. He even played a season with Alexander Wennberg — who was later William’s teammate in San Jose. William and his younger brother Victor, who was drafted 16th overall by the Islanders last June, also came up through the Djurgardens system.

Swedes reunited in Ottawa

Eklund and Senators winger Fabian Zetterlund both hail from Sweden — and developed a genuine friendship during their two-and-a-half seasons with San Jose. The pair were even in the sauna together when Zetterlund found out he’d been traded to Ottawa at the 2025 trade deadline. “He’s family for me, his family is my family. We hang out. We have Christmas together,” he told SJ Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng after the trade.

Assist machine

Eklund’s 38 assists last season would have ranked tied for third on the Senators last season, alongside Drake Batherson and behind Jake Sanderson (40) and Tim Stützle (49). On the Sharks, those trailed only sophomore prodigy Macklin Celebrini (who had 70).

On $5.6 million-dollar contract through 2029

On July 1, 2025, Eklund signed a three-year, $16.8 million dollar contract extension with the Sharks that will kick in this season. That means that Eklund is under contract through the 2028–29 season with the Senators and will be a restricted free agent upon expiry.

The Senators still possess the 25th and 32nd overall picks in Friday’s first round, along with three third-round selections, and a pick in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Ottawa Senators acquire William Eklund and two prospects from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a first-round pick in 2026

How the Senators built a contender in one unforgettable draft weekend

Sens to host NHL Prospect Challenge in Gatineau this September

Two 67’s forwards headline local prospect pool for 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Sens have ‘no intention of taking a step back’ after trading Tkachuk

Bakke Olsen looking to add another flag to Senators history books

Andlauer: Arena just one part of LeBreton development

Gold medal in hand, Matinpalo returns home for the summer

In the System: 2025–26 Senators pipeline report

Senators Elite Hockey Development opens registration for 2013 camp

‘Yorkie’ gets his due

Deep playoff runs proving valuable for late-round Sens picks

Cozens to play for Team Canada at IIHF World Championships in Switzerland

Senators to participate in 32nd annual McHappy Day

Halliday extension reflects Senators’ belief in his offensive IQ

A tough ending, and a meaningful beginning

Tested at every turn, the Senators grew mentally this season

'Sometimes you’ve just got to get punched in the face': Senators process sweep, look ahead