Five facts about newest Senators forward William Eklund

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators acquired two-way winger William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks, in return for the ninth overall pick in this weekend’s draft. The Senators also acquired prospect Kasper Halttunen and the rights to unsigned prospect Brandon Svoboda in the deal.

Just two days after acquiring three first-round picks (and one second-rounder) from the Florida Panthers in return for Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios completed his second trade of the offseason, using the Panthers’ own first-round selection this year to add the talented 23-year-old forward.

Since breaking into the NHL full-time with the Sharks in the 2023–24 season, Eklund has rattled off years of 45, 58, and 53 points, missing only nine games over those three campaigns. What else is there to know about the former seventh overall pick?