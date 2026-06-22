Sens have ‘no intention of taking a step back’ after trading Tkachuk

Staios will be active leading up to this weekend’s draft with artillery of draft picks

NO INTENTION BANNER
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators traded a franchise cornerstone on Sunday afternoon, but president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios is just getting started on a process to improve his team ahead of next season.

“I have no intention of this team taking a step back. My intention is to be active in the market, continue to add to already a very strong group, a committed group, a team that continues to move in the right direction,” said Staios on Monday afternoon.

“We made the playoffs in back-to-back years, haven’t had the result in the playoffs as of yet, but I think if you look at it honestly, teams like ours and the way they’re constructed, and the way they’re built, we’re giving ourselves a chance. 

“That playoff experience, you look at the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes and sort of their growth as a team, and their identity as a team and what they’ve done, I continue to believe in this group, this core group of players moving forward.”

That core group of players will no longer include Tkachuk, who was traded to Florida — where he’ll play alongside his brother Matthew — in exchange for the two first round picks this year, a top-10 protected first-rounder in 2029, and a 2027 second-round pick.

Staios’s vision heading into this weekend’s draft is crystal clear. With three first-rounders, three third-rounders, and ten picks overall, he can do work to restock the prospect cupboard while also making moves to improve the current roster.

To illustrate just how much interest Staios is receiving for newly-acquired ninth and 25th overall picks, his phone buzzed on the podium as he fielded that very question from local media.

Of course, it’s plausible the phone call may not have been from one of 31 other general managers in the league — though during draft week, it’s not a bad bet that it was, especially with those shiny new picks in hand.

Staios said that the interest in the two picks has been “robust”, which is a welcome sign for fans of a contending team who just traded a star player and is looking to improve on the ice. It’s no surprise that other general managers are lining up to make offers for them — a luxury that Staios welcomes after having a closed auction for Tkachuk.

“I mean, if the player was offered to 31 other teams, what does the return look like? I mean, these trade clauses… are negotiated into the player’s contract, and full value for that player is within those parameters, whether it’s one team or four teams. And would it have looked different with 31 teams involved? Absolutely, we did the best with what we could under the circumstances,” said Staios.

“I engaged in a process to do what’s best for the Ottawa Senators and try to find the best deal available,” he added, noting that Tkachuk asked for a trade following the team’s first round exit to Carolina in this year’s postseason.

“The dynamic of a no-trade clause changes how the transaction works, and how it’s going to look. Clearly, it was pointed at one team at the end. I think I feel comfortable with the return, with dealing with the circumstances that we did to get there. It's not like he was available to every team in the league. It was clearly pointed to one team at the end of [the process].

"As far as the return, would you like to get an impact player back in a deal like this? There's a number of different ways you can get there in the end. I feel like the draft capital and the assets that we returned opens the door for us for many possibilities.”

In terms of those possibilities, Staios and the front office will have just a few days to move ahead of Friday’s first round if they do decide to trade one or both of the 2026 first round picks acquired. They also received a conditional 2027 second-rounder and top-10 protected 2029 first-rounder in the deal, which was finalized Sunday evening.

“I think [number nine] is in play for sure. I don't want anybody to be misled by [seeing] the transaction, [seeing] the picks coming back, you wonder which direction the team's going. I want to be clear, I don't intend on taking a step back because of the trade,” emphasized Staios.

Staios began the press conference by thanking both Tkachuk and his wife, Emma, for the work they have done in the community and the impact that they have had on the franchise throughout their time in Ottawa. 

“I was always fully supportive and wanting to make it work long term. I think it became clear as the season went on this year that maybe something was amiss, and that had changed, but up until that point I would have loved to have seen it through with Brady. I believe we have a very good team, and we're moving in the right direction,” said Staios.

“There was no animosity to this. This is part of the process. The player had a no-move clause, and we did what we needed to do in this transaction to give ourselves an opportunity to move forward with the group, and I have no intention of this group taking a step back.”

Staios also acknowledged that while there was no specific time when he felt that something had materially changed with Tkachuk as a player this season, there were signs.

“I think over time, I have to have an honest evaluation of our team and our players, and there's obviously ups and downs and certain things that happen to a player through the year, where you can see that they're not quite on top of their game. I don't think it was anything specific,” said Staios.

“When the season ended, I didn't have the opportunity to have an exit meeting with Brady, and it was about a week and a half after that where I had a chance to sit down with him, and it was clear to me at that point in time.

“The end result was that he wanted to be traded, and that I engaged in the process at that time, a very detailed process. It was weeks, and it was at least the last three or four weeks where it was full engagement on this. So now we have the opportunity, we know what the asset base is coming back off of this transaction, and then we have some time prior to the draft with my staff to work on [opportunities].”

As for what those opportunities may be, Staios said the front office is still early in the process of identifying exactly what route they want to take to improve the team.

“I think this will be an interesting week, as far as what the value is for that pick, what we could do with it, or other picks, or other players. We're engaged in that process now that we have the assets,” said Staios.

“You're never going to really replace Brady. He's a unique player. Are there ways that I can help make this team better? We think there's an opportunity to do that. Now, whether that happens in the next two weeks or two months, or when that happens, will depend on what we're able to do as far as what teams are willing to engage in this process, but there's certainly some players that we've outlined and targeted that we're going to look at.”

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