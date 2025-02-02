Senators Dominate Wild 6-0
The Ottawa Senators defeated the Minnesota Wild in dominant fashion by way of a 6-0 shutout victory. The win marked their fourth straight and saw them sweep their four-game homestand prior to heading on a four-game road trip.
Jake Sanderson had a four-point night with a goal and three assists, while Tim Stützle had three points in the form of a goal and two assists. Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk both had two-point nights with a goal and an assist each. Tkachuk’s multi-point night marked the 100th of his career. Josh Norris and Michael Amadio both recorded goals for the Senators as well. In net, Leevi Meriläinen stopped all 16 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.
Forward Josh Norris picked up right where he left off last game, scoring shorthanded just 13 seconds into a Wild power play. Opening the game’s scoring, the goal came with 1:59 remaining in the first period and marked Norris’ 19th of the season. Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub both received credit for assists on the goal. With his assist on Norris’ goal, Sanderson recorded his 100th NHL point.
Thanks to Norris’ efforts, the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 1-0. Ottawa also held the edge in shots (14-8) as well as face-off percentage (73.7%).
The scoring continued at 7:38 into the second period, when forward Tim Stützle scored his 17th goal of the season to double the Senators’ lead to 2-0. The goal came at four-on-four and was assisted by Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson, the latter’s second of the game.
The Senators didn’t stop there, as forward Michael Amadio scored his third goal of the year just a minute later at 8:45 into the period. Assists on the goal were awarded to Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto.
In the dying seconds of the period, Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman received a match penalty for intent to injure against Tim Stützle, sending the Senators to the power play to begin the third period.
The Senators dominated the second period with 21 shots to the Wild’s four, for a two-period total of 35-12. Thanks to the offensive push by the Sens, they were up 3-0 after 40.
Just 38 seconds into the third, Jake Sanderson scored to make it 4-0 with his third point of the night on a laser beam from the slot. The goal, his fourth of the season, was assisted by Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle. With Hartman’s match penalty, the Senators remained on the power play following the goal.
Just a minute later, captain Brady Tkachuk scored a power play goal to extend the Senators’ lead to 5-0. The goal, Tkachuk’s 20th of the season, marked his second point of the game, giving him 100 career multi-point games, moving him to fifth all-time in franchise history. Claude Giroux received credit for the lone assist on the goal.
At 2:52 into the third, Drake Batherson scored his 15th goal of the season for his third point of the game as he put the Senators up 6-0. Tim Stützle picked up his third point of the night with the lone assist on the goal, which also came on the power play.
After three power play goals in under three minutes to open the period, the Senators locked down on defence and kept the Wild under pressure for the remainder of the game, allowing them just four shots for the entirety of the third period.
With their 6-0 win, the Senators improved to 4-0 on their four-game homestand, marking their fourth straight victory. Leevi Meriläinen picked up his third shutout of the season, the Senators’ league-leading eighth shutout.
The Senators will look to continue their strong play when they take on the Nashville Predators on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will kick off the team’s four-game road trip prior to the 4 Nation’s Face-Off break.
