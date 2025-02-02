Senators Dominate Wild 6-0

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Minnesota Wild in dominant fashion by way of a 6-0 shutout victory. The win marked their fourth straight and saw them sweep their four-game homestand prior to heading on a four-game road trip.

Jake Sanderson had a four-point night with a goal and three assists, while Tim Stützle had three points in the form of a goal and two assists. Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk both had two-point nights with a goal and an assist each. Tkachuk’s multi-point night marked the 100th of his career. Josh Norris and Michael Amadio both recorded goals for the Senators as well. In net, Leevi Meriläinen stopped all 16 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

Forward Josh Norris picked up right where he left off last game, scoring shorthanded just 13 seconds into a Wild power play. Opening the game’s scoring, the goal came with 1:59 remaining in the first period and marked Norris’ 19th of the season. Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub both received credit for assists on the goal. With his assist on Norris’ goal, Sanderson recorded his 100th NHL point.