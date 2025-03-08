Senators Complete Comeback Over Rangers

The Ottawa Senators erased a two-goal deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining to complete the comeback and win by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Brady Tkachuk scored twice, including the overtime winner, while Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio both had goals of their own. Newly acquired Dylan Cozens recorded his first point as a Senator with his assist on Greig’s goal.

At 8:37 into the first period, a save by Linus Ullmark trickled into the back of the net as the whistle was blown. However, play went under review, and the goal counted. It was Carson Soucy with his fourth of the season to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

With just six seconds remaining in the period, a scramble in the Rangers’ crease resulted in the puck finding its way to the back of the net during a Sens power play, but a quick review determined there was no goal.

The Senators headed into the first intermission down by one, but leading the way in shots (12-9), faceoff percentage (52.6%) and hits (17-11).

Just 3:55 into the second period, former Senator Mike Zibanejad scored his 14th goal of the season to double the Rangers’ lead to 2-0.

Answering back only 11 seconds later was captain Brady Tkachuk as he tipped his 25th goal of the season past Igor Shesterkin to cut the Rangers’ lead to 2-1. Tkachuk’s goal came at 4:06 into the second period and was by Nick Jensen.