Senators Complete Comeback Over Rangers
The Ottawa Senators erased a two-goal deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining to complete the comeback and win by a score of 4-3 in overtime.
The Ottawa Senators erased a two-goal deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining to complete the comeback and win by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Brady Tkachuk scored twice, including the overtime winner, while Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio both had goals of their own. Newly acquired Dylan Cozens recorded his first point as a Senator with his assist on Greig’s goal.
At 8:37 into the first period, a save by Linus Ullmark trickled into the back of the net as the whistle was blown. However, play went under review, and the goal counted. It was Carson Soucy with his fourth of the season to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
With just six seconds remaining in the period, a scramble in the Rangers’ crease resulted in the puck finding its way to the back of the net during a Sens power play, but a quick review determined there was no goal.
The Senators headed into the first intermission down by one, but leading the way in shots (12-9), faceoff percentage (52.6%) and hits (17-11).
Just 3:55 into the second period, former Senator Mike Zibanejad scored his 14th goal of the season to double the Rangers’ lead to 2-0.
Answering back only 11 seconds later was captain Brady Tkachuk as he tipped his 25th goal of the season past Igor Shesterkin to cut the Rangers’ lead to 2-1. Tkachuk’s goal came at 4:06 into the second period and was by Nick Jensen.
The remainder of the second period was scoreless, and the Senators headed into the second intermission down by one once more. After 40 minutes, the Senators continued to lead in all three categories of shots (22-18), faceoff percentage (51.3%) and hits (29-20).
The Rangers restored their two-goal lead at 7:08 into the third period when Artemi Panarin scored his 27th goal of the season to make it 3-1.
With 9:44 to play the Senators got back within one at 3-2 as Ridly Greig picked up a rebound for his 10th goal of the season. Earning an assist for his first point as an Ottawa Senator was Dylan Cozens, while Thomas Chabot picked up an assist of his own.
Tying the game for the Senators with just 2:52 left in the third period was Michael Amadio. His seventh goal of the season, Amadio was assisted by David Perron.
Thanks to the last minute heroics by Amadio, regulation ended with a tie and the Senators headed to overtime for the third game in a row.
It didn’t take long for Brady Tkachuk to end the game with his 26th goal of the season just 33 seconds into overtime. Tim Stützle picked up the lone assist on the goal, extending his point streak to 14 games.
The Senators will return to play at home on Monday when they host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will mark the Senators’ Women in Sports night, with tickets available HERE for purchase.
