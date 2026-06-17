Bakke Olsen looking to add another flag to Senators history books

On Monday, the Ottawa Senators inked Eskild Bakke Olsen to a one-year, entry-level contract just weeks after the 24-year-old forward helped Team Norway to their first-ever medal at the IIHF World Championships.

When he heads to Ottawa in the fall for training camp, Bakke Olsen will vie to become the first Norwegian to suit up in a Senators uniform. If Bakke Olsen does reach the NHL with Ottawa, he’ll add Norway to a short but eclectic list of countries that have produced Senators players.

While the organization has iced many players from traditional hockey nations such as Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Czechia, and Germany, it has also iced representatives from several less common countries.