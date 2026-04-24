AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens stymied by Hurricanes

Returning home hoping to turn the tides in their first round series with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ottawa Senators were greeted with a crowd of more than 18,750 guiding them onto the ice.

Logan Stankoven struck first for the Canes, opening the scoring just over five minutes into the game. From there, Ottawa and Carolina played to a stalemate until late in the second period, when Nick Cousins found Drake Batherson all alone with a saucer pass. It was Batherson’s second goal in as many games.

Under two minutes later, Jackson Blake regained the lead for the Canes, finding a wide open net off of a defensive breakdown by the Senators. That lead would hold until the final buzzer despite a flurry of chances by the Sens in the third period.