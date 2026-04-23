Know Before You Go: Game 3

As the Senators and Canes return to Ottawa, the home crowd will have their chance to help flip the momentum in the series.

The CIBC Red Zone will open at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, offering Senators fans $5 Molson Canadian beer and $2 hot dogs until puck drop, live music, merch, photo stations, and more.

Fans heading inside after doors open at 5:30 p.m. can expect rally towels on every seat to help bring the noise, beginning with a playoff intro at 7:15. A limited number of tickets remain available for those looking to be part of the action live.

Playoff foods were unveiled yesterday, including Sparty’s Playoff Dawg (Ottawa Street Eats sec. 212 & Legacy Social sec 120), The Extreme Playoff Sandwich (Patio sec. 206 & Bert’s Bar sec. 103), and “The Boy Aquarium” available in level 100 Club Seats, Club CIBC (sec. 117), and the Wayne Gretzky Lounge (sec. 109).

Please not that you can only enter the building if your tickets are in the Sens App, preloaded to your Apple Wallet, or in the Ticketmaster App.

Parking lots are expected to fill up quickly. There are still a limited number of pre-pay spots available, or fans can park in Slap Shot Lots (5 & 9) and pay via phone.