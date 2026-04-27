'Sometimes you’ve just got to get punched in the face': Senators process sweep, look ahead

‘It was the first real time in this whole season where I felt like myself again’

Speaking of Ullmark, the 32-year-old said that it was a “surreal” feeling playing so well in the playoffs but being swept.

“It was the first real time where I felt like myself again, and I could do what I thoroughly enjoy, and didn’t feel like a chore. It didn’t feel exhausting, it felt motivational and inspirational,” said Ullmark.

“And truth be told, it felt weird as well, because you’ve been battling so hard your whole season, trying to find a groove and trying to find a way of performing, And now you do it at the top of your game, and you’re still losing. So it was a little bit of a surreal feeling, but playoffs is hard, it’s tough. You’ve got to deserve all the luck you can get.”

Two midseason acquisitions helped get Ullmark back to form when he returned from a five-week leave of absence on Jan. 31. The first was Reimer, signed by the Senators on Jan. 12.

“I thanked him after the series [for] helping me find myself again, in lots of different areas,” said Ullmark of Reimer. “He’s a guy that has been around this league for a lot of years, there’s a reason for it, it’s not just by fluke.

The second was Maciej Szwoch, Ullmark’s mentor and former goaltending coach from Sweden. He was in attendance for many practices and games in the second half of the season.

“It was great, and there was a reason for why he was here. And it changed over time. At the beginning, for myself, it was more to have extra support, and we had a lot of conversations, a lot of discussions trying to find the reason why I play hockey, basically,” said Ullmark.

“Talking about legacies, talking about everyday things, talking about who I want to be on and off the ice. Everything, we dissected, everything, when the time felt right to do it, and then things started falling into place. Motivation started to come back. Started to find a reason, or reasons, to keep playing hockey, so to speak.”

Throughout the season of ups and downs and distractions and detractors on socials media, Ullmark identified with a sign from a fan that he saw in the second half of the season, a sign that was one of those reasons to keep playing hockey.

“It might be a few persons that had this sign, but they can brag all they want about it, because I actually saw it, and it spoke loudly to me at the moment, and they started bringing it in, I don’t know when. But I think it said on it that the only noise that matters is the cheers from the fans,” said Ullmark.

“I saw it every once in a while, at home games, it just stuck with me, because yes, it is the only thing that matters, our fans cheering, screaming at home games, or even away games, but our supporters cheering for us in our barn, that’s what matters. We play for each other, but we also play for the city of Ottawa, we play for the crest in front of us, and for everyone that’s aspiring to be Ottawa Senators in the future. And so seeing that sign, thank you for making it, that was very special, at least to me.”

The fans embraced Ullmark particularly in the playoffs, even chanting his name as the Senators saluted the crowd after being swept. It would almost certainly stand as one of the only times an NHL goalie’s name was chanted in a positive manner after failing to win a playoff game.

“I feel like it was dominant, there wasn’t a goalie that was close to how he performed in the playoffs,” contended James Reimer.

“Obviously, Andersen was good, but I thought Linus was dominant. You know, it was one of those cases where guys were getting Grade A’s and he didn’t really worry about it much, because he just felt that he knew where the puck was going before the guy shot it, and if he didn’t see it, it was still going to hit him.

“Really impressed by the way he kept playing at that level, even though we weren’t winning. I think it’s hard, sometimes as a goalie, when you feel like you’re playing well, and you can’t get wins, and the pressure kind of builds, and you [feel] like you need to do more and then you end up doing less because of the pressure and whatnot. And I just thought he stayed in it the whole way, right to the end… shocking that it was a sweep based on the level that he had.”