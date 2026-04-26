AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens eliminated by Hurricanes

Ottawa battled until the final buzzer

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© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators were eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes and Senators combined for 14 power plays on 36 penalty minutes in the physical contest, which had a bit of everything, including massive hits, scrums, and chaos.

Taylor Hall opened the scoring for the Canes with just under five to play in the second period.

Drake Batherson responded under two minutes later, tipping home a Tim Stützle one-timer on the power play. Carter Yakemchuk picked up his first career postseason point on the play, in his playoff debut.

Logan Stankoven scored his fourth of the series midway through the third, followed by a Seth Jarvis empty net goal with under three to play.

Batherson and Yakemchuk then added their second points of the game, collecting assists on a one-timer from Dylan Cozens under a minute after Jarvis’s empty netter.

Sebastian Aho picked up his second empty netter of the game to seal it, with the final score 4-2 for the Canes, who will advance to play the winner of Philadelphia-Pittsburgh.

Some other postgame thoughts, observations, and storylines

Opening the scoring for the Senators for the third straight game, Drake Batherson has joined Martin Havlat (six-game streak in '06), Daniel Alfredsson (five in '07, four in '07) Colin Greening (three in '13), Dany Heatley (three in '07), and Kyle Turris (three in '13) as the only Sens with playoff goal streaks over three games.

Despite the sweep, Linus Ullmark finished the postseason with a sparkling .932 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average. That stands as the best statistical postseason of his career.

Lars Eller (30:10 TOI), Ridly Greig (57:31 TOI), Dylan Cozens (58:43 TOI), and Jake Sanderson (61:19 TOI) all finished the series without allowing a goal at 5-on-5.

What were they saying?

“It’s heartbreaking. Really tight series, give credit to them, they’re a great team. They play hard, don’t give you much. I think everybody in this room gave absolutely everything they had to extend this series. It’s tough.” — Brady Tkachuk on the raw emotions after the loss

“You play a team that goes a long way every year, and it’s about sticking with it, the way they played. Yes, you can say that they got a lot of bounces going their way, but [I’m a] big believer you create those bounces, and there’s a reason why they have so much success every year. No, it sucks, it’s frustrating, there’s a million words that come to mind, but you know, they’re a hell of a hockey team, and it still hurts right now for sure.” — Thomas Chabot on what he will take away from the series, and from Carolina’s playstyle in particular

“He was fantastic. He showed us exactly what he’s capable of. Exactly what we’ve envisioned all year, since he came here. And I’m really proud of him. He’s gone through a lot this year, and he’s played phenomenal, not just the playoffs, but the last couple months. And in this playoffs, even down the stretch, he looked like a goalie that you envision winning Vezina [Trophies], that you envision that you can win a Stanley Cup with, he was exceptional." — Travis Green on Linus Ullmark’s play in April

“I thought that they were being physical, and that’s part of my game, is being physical. We had a hit earlier in the series where Sandy got caught up high. Sometimes that needs to be addressed. I saw a play where he had possession of the puck, and I just tried to take the puck away from him, basically… unfortunate to see him go down like that, but we also had guys go down.” — Tyler Kleven on his hit on Canes defender Alexander Nikishin that led to him leaving the game in the second period

“I think it’s the character, it’s the friendship, it’s the tightness of the group, and I think that’s what makes it sting the most right now, the way it all ended. I know this group wanted it bad for this city, for these fans, for this support we’ve had all year. Through all the doubts everybody had on us all year, I know how bad guys want it so that’s why it stings right now for sure.” — Thomas Chabot on why the loss hurts so bad

What did the stats say?

Shots: OTT 27, CAR 30

Faceoffs: OTT 66.1%, CAR 33.9%

Power play: OTT 1/9, CAR 1/5

Penalty minutes: OTT 14, CAR 22

Hits: OTT 37, CAR 22

Blocked shots: OTT  21, CAR 13

Giveaways: OTT 19, CAR 11

Takeaways: OTT 2, CAR 6

High-danger chances for (5v5): OTT 9, CAR 6

Expected goals-for (5v5): OTT 2.91, CAR 1.66

Expected goals-for (all situations): OTT 4.40, CAR 4.97

\*Advanced stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick\*

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