Sens get boost on blue line as series returns home

Kleven returns from injury; Crotty to make playoff debut in Game 3

GDP3E

© Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Nick Cousins and Lars Eller have been here before.

With Washington in 2018, Eller and the Capitals were down two games to none against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round; with Florida in 2023, Cousins and the Panthers were down three games to one against the Boston Bruins. Both clawed back, with the Capitals ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers making the finals.

“I talked about that this morning with a couple of the guys,” said Nick Cousins after morning skate on Thursday morning.

“Everyone just says, you’re never really out of it until you lose at home. We’ve got to hold home ice here, they did their part in their home building, so we’re going to use the crowd to our advantage, play similar to the way we played in the second half of last game… keep putting it behind them and not making many mistakes in the neutral zone with the puck.”

Eller was the overtime hero in Game 3 of Washington’s series, scoring in the second overtime period. That began the Capitals’ rally for four straight wins on the way to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

“I think that specific series, there was that turning point in Game 3 where we were able to get that crucial win and make it a 2-1 series instead of 3-0,” recalled Eller.

“From that point on, we grabbed hold of the momentum of the series and we just rode it all the way through. It’s very hard for any team to keep the momentum throughout the whole series, it’s going to swing back and forth during a game, during the course of a seven-game series, and it’s about fighting to get it back or it’s about trying to keep it while you have it. I don’t think they’ve seen our best yet, and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Cousins, Eller, and Fabian Zetterlund were united as a fourth line in the latter half of Monday’s double-overtime loss. While they were on the ice together, they compiled five shots to Carolina’s one. With seven Senators forwards playing over 27 minutes on Monday, their relative freshness could be a weapon on Thursday.

“It’s part of the playoffs, you’re going to have to use all four lines,” said Cousins.

“With the double-overtime games, it’s taxing on a lot of guys, they played big minutes. I think we’re going to have lots of energy tonight, all four lines. With the crowd, lots of energy in the building, tonight’s a must-win for our group, so I think we’re excited for the challenge and excited to get going.”

Jackson Starr sets up game three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre.

Kleven & Crotty

On the defensive end, Tyler Kleven delivered good news after the morning skate, telling the media that he would draw into the lineup for the first time since taking a puck to the face on April 2.

“I feel good, I feel like I’m rested, I’ve got plenty of skates in, I’m ready to go,” said Kleven. “I’m fired up, ready to go.” 

Joining Kleven on the third pairing will be Ottawa native Cam Crotty, who Travis Green confirmed will make his playoff debut.

“We didn’t take it lightly,” said Green of the decision to insert Crotty. “Just liked the games that he gave us, some real safe, hard minutes. Part of it is who we’re playing, too, style of game that he can bring and style of game that our opponent brings. But real confident he can get the job done.”

The Rally Towels

Along with Green having last change for the next two games, the Senators are excited to get back in front of the home crowd at Canadian Tire Centre. Adorning the 18,500 seats at morning skate were rally towels, giving the arena a much different feel than the regular season.

“It’s always nice to go out there and see the white rally towels,” said Brady Tkachuk. “Honestly, I wished tonight’s game was a bit earlier so [the fans] don’t have to wait around. Excited to see the energy… nothing but belief in our group, nothing but belief in each other, and we’re really excited for tonight.”

“I think the biggest part is just coming out, just giving me goosebumps, I feel like [it does that to] all the guys. That’s the energy you kind of feed off, that’s what you dream about as a kid when you play on the Playstation or wherever, the towels going. It’s just unbelievable, I missed it for a long time and excited to get it back today,” said Tim Stützle.

“Yeah, obviously, a lot of emotion, the fans are going to be coming out hot,” said Shane Pinto. “It’s an exciting time for them, an exciting time for us and obviously last year was super fun. This year, I’m sure they’re going to be super rowdy tonight.”

Working Overtime

In Game 2 on Monday night, both Jake Sanderson (43:06) and Thomas Chabot (40:50) played more than 40 minutes for the Senators. It was just the second time in franchise history that a pair of defencemen eclipsed the 40-minute mark in the same game. On May 4, 2002, both Zdeno Chara (44:19) and Wade Redden (44:04) played north of 40 minutes in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Maple Leafs.

Linus Ullmark made 46 saves in Monday night's game. In doing so, he recorded the sixth-busiest game in Senators history during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. No Senators goaltender has made more than 45 saves in a playoff game over the past 10 years.

This marks the eighth time in franchise history the Senators have returned home for Game 3 of a playoff series trailing a series 0-2. The Senators are 4-3 all-time in Game 3 at Canadian Tire Centre in this scenario — with the last three Game 3s requiring an overtime when Ottawa is trailing the series 0-2.

Three of the last five Game 3s involving the Senators have gone into overtime: 2025 first round vs. Toronto, 2017 conference final vs. Pittsburgh, 2017 second round vs. New York.

The Sens app for the playoffs is a MUST-HAVE 🔥

The Sens app for the playoffs is a MUST-HAVE 🔥

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Know Before You Go: Game 3

Linus Ullmark is giving the Senators belief as the series shifts to Ottawa

‘When you lose a game like that, it hurts, and it should hurt’

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Canes in third-longest game in franchise history

Giroux: ‘We’ve got a great opportunity tonight to steal one on the road’

Stützle: ‘We’ve got to find a way to put one in the back of the net’

AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Hurricanes in tight-checking affair

Andersen stops 22, Hurricanes blank Senators in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

‘Playoffs is kind of like a new season’: Sens will use last year’s lessons for Round 1

3 Things to Watch: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Sending Pinto over the boards is an easy decision for the Senators

Sens hit the practice ice before heading to Raleigh

AFTER THE BUZZER: Senators end regular season with a win over Leafs

CIBC Red Zone to host watch party for every first round game

Senators stay hot, hand Maple Leafs 7th straight loss in regular-season finale

Dress rehearsal: Sens host Leafs in final game before playoffs

One big happy family

Sens playoff tickets on sale Thursday to season seat members; Friday to public