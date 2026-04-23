Sens get boost on blue line as series returns home

Nick Cousins and Lars Eller have been here before.

With Washington in 2018, Eller and the Capitals were down two games to none against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round; with Florida in 2023, Cousins and the Panthers were down three games to one against the Boston Bruins. Both clawed back, with the Capitals ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers making the finals.

“I talked about that this morning with a couple of the guys,” said Nick Cousins after morning skate on Thursday morning.

“Everyone just says, you’re never really out of it until you lose at home. We’ve got to hold home ice here, they did their part in their home building, so we’re going to use the crowd to our advantage, play similar to the way we played in the second half of last game… keep putting it behind them and not making many mistakes in the neutral zone with the puck.”

Eller was the overtime hero in Game 3 of Washington’s series, scoring in the second overtime period. That began the Capitals’ rally for four straight wins on the way to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

“I think that specific series, there was that turning point in Game 3 where we were able to get that crucial win and make it a 2-1 series instead of 3-0,” recalled Eller.

“From that point on, we grabbed hold of the momentum of the series and we just rode it all the way through. It’s very hard for any team to keep the momentum throughout the whole series, it’s going to swing back and forth during a game, during the course of a seven-game series, and it’s about fighting to get it back or it’s about trying to keep it while you have it. I don’t think they’ve seen our best yet, and we’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Cousins, Eller, and Fabian Zetterlund were united as a fourth line in the latter half of Monday’s double-overtime loss. While they were on the ice together, they compiled five shots to Carolina’s one. With seven Senators forwards playing over 27 minutes on Monday, their relative freshness could be a weapon on Thursday.

“It’s part of the playoffs, you’re going to have to use all four lines,” said Cousins.

“With the double-overtime games, it’s taxing on a lot of guys, they played big minutes. I think we’re going to have lots of energy tonight, all four lines. With the crowd, lots of energy in the building, tonight’s a must-win for our group, so I think we’re excited for the challenge and excited to get going.”