Recap: Goal of the Year Presented by Sport Chek

The annual Goal of the Year Bracket presented by Sport Check has finally concluded, and this years contest was truly one to remember where one lucky fan had the opportunity to win a $1000 Sport Chek Gift card just by entering and casting their vote!

With many memorable goals over the course of the season, voting from the top 16 goals was not an easy task. The winner from each monthly vote got an automatic entry into the Goal of the Year bracket, and they were paired with other high preforming goals to make the fully-seeded 16 goal bracket.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 16 goals from the 2023-24 seaon;

October

Neuf'd em' again (October 18 vs Washington) Seed #14

Stick Handling in a Penguin Enclosure (October 28 vs Pittsburgh) Seed #7 and GOTM

November

Shohei Oh-Timmy (November 16 vs Detroit) Seed #1 and GOTM

Swede feeds sweet swede in Sweden (November 18 vs Minnesota) Seed #16

December

Bath time for Stützle (December 9 vs Detroit) Seed #9

Chych the Halls with Drake of Timmy (December 23 vs Pittsburgh) Seed #15

Joshy Bats (December 23 vs Pittsburgh) Seed #13 and GOTM

January

GiROOFS it (January 29 vs Nashville) Seed #10

Pinto's OT Drive in Motor City (January 31 vs Detroit) Seed #3 and GOTM

February

Ridly's Empty Net Tuck, FREE (February 10 vs Toronto) Seed #2

Timmy-toes (February 19 vs Tampa) Seed #4

Cat fight (February 20 vs Florida) Seed #8 and GOTM

March

Bath bomb (March 12 vs Pittsburgh) Seed #12

Tim St-ooooou-tzle (March 17 vs Carolina) Seed #5 and GOTM

April

Jake the SNAKE (April 7 vs Washington) Seed #6

Brady Flips it Over Primeau (April 13 vs Montreal) Seed #11 and GOTM

With the season coming to an end, it was time to crown this years GOTY champion! The contest ran for 2 weeks with a total of 4 rounds. In the end, it came down to Tim Stützle’s slick mid-air bat to win the game in overtime against Detroit in Sweden and Ridly Greig’s empty net slapshot goal during the final Battle of Ontario of the season.

The final round was a close battle with many votes coming in on both sides. Shohei OhTimmy came out on top with 56% of the votes to take home the crown and be this years Goal of the Year champion!