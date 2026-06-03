In the System: 2025–26 Senators pipeline report

New Beginnings

Blake Vanek, F, 18 — Blake Vanek was drafted in the third round of the 2025 draft by the Senators after splitting his 2024–25 season between Minnesota high school hockey, the U.S. National U-18 Team, and the USHL’s Chicago Steel. He’d add two more teams to his resume in 2025–26, as he was traded from the WHL’s Wenatchee Wild in January to the Calgary Hitmen. In 69 WHL games, he recorded 19 goals and 36 points.

Carter Yakemchuk, D, 20 — ‘Yak’ led all Belleville Senators defenders with 40 points during his rookie pro season and also had an unforgettable debut with the big club, potting a goal and adding a slick assist during a thrilling win in Detroitin late March. The talented defender even made his postseason debut in Game 4 of the Sens’ first-round loss to Carolina, recording a pair of assists.

Javon Moore, F, 20 — After a year in the USHL, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Moore joined the University of Minnesota of the Big Ten Conference, which is viewed as one of the strongest divisions in American college hockey. Moore impressed, recording eight goals and 21 points over 36 games, good for second on the team in rookie scoring behind L.J. Mooney. Moore — who was drafted in the fourth round out of Minnesota high school hockey in 2024 — has been a fast riser amongst the team’s prospects as he’s progressed from high school, to the USHL, to the NCAA in just three seasons.

Blake Montgomery, F, 21 — After helping the London Knights to the OHL and Memorial Cup championships in 2024–25, Blake Montgomery joined the NCAA’s Wisconsin Badgers, also of the Big Ten Conference. Montgomery scored nine goals and 17 points in 38 games with the Badgers before turning pro with the Belleville Senators in late April, with whom he notched a goal in three games.

Hoyt Stanley, D, 21 — Hoyt Stanley remained a dependable presence on the right side of Cornell’s blueline in 2025–26, recording career highs in goals (three), assists (12), and points (15) along the way with the Big Red. Like Montgomery, Stanley turned pro when his college season finished, and also potted a goal with Belleville in six games.

Arthur Kaliyev, F, 24 — After breaking his clavicle twice in 2024–25 while he was a part of the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers organizations, Arthur Kaliyev joined the Senators and bounced back in a big way in 2025–26, leading the AHL in goals (40) by a wide margin (John Leonard was second with 33).