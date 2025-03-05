Preview: Senators at Blackhawks, March 5, 2025

The Ottawa Senators close out their two-game road trip tonight in Chicago when they take on the Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

OTT v CHI preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators close out their two-game road trip tonight in Chicago when they take on the Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first of two meetings between the Senators and Blackhawks this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game looking to get back in the win column and continue their point streak tonight following a 5-4 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night. Shane Pinto scored twice for Ottawa, while Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux both recorded goals of their own. Jake Sanderson had three assists on the evening, while Tim Stützle had two.

With his pair of assists on Monday, Tim Stützle reached a two milestones. With his first assist 22-year old forward extended his assist streak to 11 games, setting a new franchise record. Additionally, Stützle’s second assist marked the 200th of his career. Heading into tonight’s game, Stützle is riding a 12-game point streak during which he has recorded four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. Stützle’s point streak currently sees him tied for the longest active point streak in the NHL alongside fellow countryman Leon Draisaitl.

On the other end of the ice, the Blackhawks enter tonight’s game looking for their third straight win following a 5-1 victory over the Kings on Monday. Last season, the Senators split their two-game season series with the Blackhawks evenly at 1-1.

Following this morning’s pregame skate, head coach Travis Green confirmed that the lineup for tonight’s game would remain the same as Monday night.

