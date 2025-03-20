Preview: Avalanche at Senators, March 20, 2025

The Ottawa Senators host the Colorado Avalanche at Canadian Tire Centre tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Limited tickets remain for tonight — get yours HERE while they last!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game looking to get back in the win column after falling to the Montreal Canadiens on the road by a score of 6-3 on Tuesday. Michael Amadio, Travis Hamonic and Drake Batherson all scored for the Senators. Alongside his goal, Hamonic recorded an assist for a two-point night.

It will be two hot teams facing off. The Senators have posted a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games, while the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1. Colorado won the first meeting between the two teams back on October 27 by a score of 5-4. Claude Giroux scored twice for the Senators, Nick Cousins had a goal of his own and Brady Tkachuk had three points in the form of one goal and two assists.

Like the Senators, the Avalanche will be looking to find a win after losing their most recent game. Colorado took on the Toronto Maple Leafs last night and fell by a score of 2-1. Tonight will be their second game in as many nights, meaning the Senators will have the opportunity to take advantage of a tired team.

