Ottawa Senators announce multi-year partnership with LPGA superstar Brooke Henderson

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today they have committed to a multi-year partnership with LPGA superstar Brooke Henderson.

As part of the agreement, Henderson’s water bottles and golf towels will prominently feature the Ottawa Senators logo. Henderson and her sister Brittany – who serves as her caddie on the LPGA Tour – look forward to wearing Ottawa Senators team colours in their tournaments.

“We are so happy to collaborate with Brooke on this partnership,” said Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “Brooke’s spirit, values and determination embody what our Ottawa-Gatineau community is all about.”

“I’m super excited to team up and partner with the Senators. It’s such a cool opportunity. Growing up, I played hockey, I watched hockey and I always cheered for the Sens, so it feels like a perfect fit,” said Henderson. “I’m very proud to do it and show everybody who I’m cheering for and where my love is.”

The 26-year-old Henderson is the most decorated Canadian golfer in major professional tour history. The Smiths Falls native has captured 13 LPGA tour wins, including major titles at the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2022 Evian Championship.

