Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion today announced additions to the team’s hockey operations department.

An Ottawa native, and former Senators forward, Ben Sexton has been promoted from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators and joins Senators’ head coach D.J. Smith’s staff as an assistant coach. He will work alongside assistant coaches Bob Jones and Davis Payne in addition to associate coach Jack Capuano, goaltending coach Zac Bierk, video coach Mike King and assistant video coach/data analyst Evan Mathias on Smith’s staff.

As a player, Sexton played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Clarkson University (ECAC) and was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with Belleville after being hired by the B-Sens prior to the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

Sexton is being replaced as an assistant coach in Belleville by Chris Dennis who most recently served as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers. A long-time video coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dennis has also served as an assistant coach with the Maple Leafs and with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. Prior to joining the Rangers, he was an associate coach with the OHL’s Barrie Colts and a head coach with Canadian Interuniversity Sport’s York Lions. The Toronto native joins Nathan McIver, who was hired earlier this summer, as an assistant coach on B-Sens’ head coach David Bell’s staff.

Effective Sept. 15, Sean Tierney will join the Senators as the team’s director of hockey analytics. A university of Ottawa graduate who also holds a Master’s degree from Carleton University, Tierney most recently served as the senior director of analytics and pro services at Sportlogiq, a Montreal-based software company that is recognized as the global leader in hockey analytics. Tierney will primarily assist the Senators’ hockey operations department in its decision making process by way of utilizing data driven information.

Additionally, former Senators’ forward Rob Murphy has been promoted to the role of chief professional scout. Former chief pro scout Jim Clark remains with the organization in a professional scouting capacity.

