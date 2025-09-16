Ottawa Senators announce 52-player 2025-26 training camp roster

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the 52-player roster for the club’s 2025-26 training camp which will be held at Canadian Tire Centre and Bell Sensplex starting on Wednesday, September 17. The training camp lineup is made up of five (5) goaltenders, seventeen (17) defencemen and thirty (30) forwards.

Media representatives are invited to a press conference involving president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios and head coach Travis Green. This press conference will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre media centre on Wednesday, September 17 at 2 P.M.

Players, who report for medicals and physical fitness testing on Wednesday morning, will commence formal on-ice practices on Thursday. The first media availability with the players will take place following Thursday’s practice sessions. Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Senators in action on Sunday, September 21, when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the lone preseason game of the season at Canadian Tire Centre. The popular Fan Fest will take place at the plaza outside Gate 1 earlier that day.

The 2025-26 Senators training camp roster features thirteen (13) former first-round draft picks and twenty-two (22) players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. Eighteen (18) players were signed as free agents and eleven (11) players were obtained in trades.

Twenty-four (24) of the camp’s players appeared in at least one game with the Senators during the 2024-25 season while eight (8) players dressed for other NHL clubs.

2024-25 Senators training camp roster

Five (5) goaltenders, 2024-25 team(s): Leevi Merilainen (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jackson Parsons (Kitchener – OHL), Hunter Shepard (Hershey – AHL, Washington - NHL), Mads Sogaard (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Linus Ullmark (Ottawa – NHL).

Seventeen (17) defencemen, 2024-25 team(s): Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Cameron Crotty (Iowa - AHL, Minnesota - NHL), Jorian Donovan (Belleville – AHL), Gabriel Eliasson (Barrie - OHL), Tomas Hamara (Brantford - OHL), Nick Jensen (Ottawa - NHL), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa - NHL), Nikolas Matinpalo (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa - NHL), Donovan Sebrango (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jordan Spence (Los Angeles - NHL), Lassi Thomson (Malmö - SHL), Djibril Toure (Orlando - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Eerik Wallenius (HPK U20 - SM-sarja, HPK - Liiga), Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary - WHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Thirty (30) forwards, 2024-25 team(s): Michael Amadio (Ottawa – NHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL), Wyatt Bongiovanni (Belleville - AHL), Tyler Boucher (Belleville - AHL), Xavier Bourgault (Belleville - AHL), Jake Chiasson (Orlando - ECHL, Belleville AHL), Nick Cousins (Ottawa - NHL), Dylan Cozens (Buffalo - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Philippe Daoust (Belleville - AHL), Lars Eller (Pittsburgh - NHL, Washington - NHL), Lucas Ellinas (Kitchener - OHL), Claude Giroux (Ottawa - NHL), Ridly Greig (Ottawa - NHL), Stephen Halliday (Belleville - AHL), Hayden Hodgson (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Landen Hookey (Owen Sound - OHL), Jan Jenik (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa NHL), Arthur Kaliyev (Ontario - AHL, New York Rangers - NHL), Olle Lycksell (Lehigh Valley - AHL, Philadelphia - NHL), Zack MacEwen (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa NHL), David Perron (Ottawa - NHL), Oskar Pettersson (Belleville - AHL), Garrett Pilon (Belleville - AHL), Shane Pinto (Ottawa - NHL), Jamieson Rees (Belleville - AHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL), Blake Vanek (Stillwater High - USHS-MN, Chicago - USHL), Keean Washkurak (Belleville - AHL), Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose - NHL, Ottawa - NHL).

