NHL names Shane Pinto second star of the week 

Pinto has leapt out of the gates in 2025–26, recording back-to-back two-goal games

Shane Pinto Four Goals
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It seemed like everywhere you’ve looked for the past three weeks, there was Shane Pinto.

After leading the Senators in preseason scoring with three goals in two games, the 24-year-old centre carried that momentum straight into October, notching consecutive two-goal outings against Tampa Bay on Thursday and Florida on Saturday.

Pinto has put the entire league on alert, and the NHL has responded, recognizing Pinto as the league’s second star of the week just before the puck drops for the Senators’ home opener on Monday afternoon.

“I’m just trying to stay detailed in my game, play some defence, and the chances are coming right now,” said Pinto after the game against Florida. “I’ve got good linemates too, I think they’re super smart; they put me in good spots.”

The 6-foot-3 Franklin Square, N.Y. native is no stranger to hot starts. He was named as the NHL’s rookie of the month in October 2022 after scoring six goals in eight games.

That season marked the first of two twenty-goal seasons in three years for Pinto, who has compiled 55 goals and 57 assists through 212 NHL contests.

Pinto also put his name in the franchise record books this week. He is the first Senator in franchise history to begin a season with back-to-back multi-goal games.

Shane Pinto speaks with the media following the Sens game against the Panthers.

