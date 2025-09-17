Mike King Named to US Olympic Coaching Staff

It’s official. Ottawa Senators video coach Mike King is set to serve as the video coach for the US Olympic Men's hockey team in February 2026 in Italy, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.

King joins the team after serving as the video coach for the United States at the Four Nations Faceoff tournament last season. He has also represented his country at the World Championships from 2021 to 2024.

“It's going to be a once in a lifetime thing to be able to be a part of this team and coaching staff,” the Center Conway, New Hampshire native said. “I’ve done some other international events with USA hockey with the world championships and last year with the Four Nations, but this obviously is going to be a completely different experience being in Italy and with what’s on the line, it’s going to be an amazing event to be a part of.”

“I’m super proud to be representing my family, my hometown and the Ottawa Senators at the Olympics,” he said. “I had a daughter in April so I think having her and my wife at this event will be something special to look back on down the road, that we got to experience this as a family. My parents will be there as well, so I think everyone being present brings things full circle.”

King also spoke about how the experience at the Four Nations Faceoff last year will help craft his preparation and experience in Italy this coming February.

“You're playing one game series especially when you get to the elimination rounds, it's one and done so you need to be sharp in all areas, both the coaching staff and players, there is not a lot of room for error especially as the stakes get higher.”

King has been with the Sens since the 2019-20 season. He previously served as video coach for the Washington Capitals AHL affiliate the Hershey Bears from 2015-2019 and as a development coach with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves from 2012 to 2015.