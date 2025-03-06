Looking Back on Past Deadline Deals

The NHL looms before us less than 24 hours away. As we prepare for one of the most exciting days of the season, in what has already been a busy week around the NHL, it’s time to look back on past deals the Senators have made on or leading up to the deadline.

March 1, 2023

To Ottawa: Jakob Chychrun

To Arizona: 2023 1st round pick, a 2024 second round pick, and a 2026 second round pick.

Defenceman Jakob Chychrun played in 94 regular season games with the Senators between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, recording 16 goals and 30 assists for a total of 46 points over that span.

January 24, 2017

To Ottawa: Tommy Wingels

To San Jose: Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and a 2017 seventh round pick.

Forward Tommy Wingels played in 36 regular season games with the Senators during the 2016-17 season, scoring two goals and two assists for a four-point total. Additionally, he also skated in nine playoff games with the Sens.

February 27, 2017

To Ottawa: Alex Burrows

To Vancouver: Jonathan Dahlen

Over the course of 91 regular season games with the Senators between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, forward Alex Burrows recorded 25 points in the form of 12 goals and 13 assists. Burrows also played in 15 playoff games with the Sens, tallying five assists.

February 28, 2017

To Ottawa: Viktor Stalberg

To Carolina: 2017 third round pick

Forward Viktor Stalberg played in 18 regular season games with the Senators during the 2016-17 season and recorded two goals and two assists for four points during that span. Stalberg also skated in 15 playoff games with the Senators, adding two assists.

April 3, 2013

To Ottawa: Cory Conacher and 2013 fourth round pick

To Tampa Bay: Ben Bishop

In 72 regular season games with the Senators between the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, forward Cory Conacher scored eight goals and 19 assists for a total of 23 points. In an additional eight playoff games, Conacher scored three goals.

February 27, 2012

To Ottawa: Matt Gilroy

To Tampa Bay: Brian LeeDuring his time with the Senators in the 2011-12 season, defenceman Matt Gilroy recorded three points in the form of one goal and two assists over the course of 14 regular season games. Gilroy also skated in three playoff games with the Senators.

February 12, 2010

To Ottawa: Matt Cullen

To Carolina: Alexandre Picard and a 2010 second round pick

Forward Matt Cullen played in 21 regular season games with the Senators during the 2009-10 season, over which he tallied eight points in the form of an even split between four goals and four assists. In six playoff games with the Sens, Cullen recorded three goals and five assists for eight points.

March 2, 2010

To Ottawa: Andy Sutton

To NY Islanders: 2010 second round pick

Defenceman Andy Sutton played 18 regular season games during the 2009-10 season with the Senators, scoring one goal. Sutton also played in six playoff games with the Sens that season.

As we near the trade deadline with the Senators in the midst of a playoff push, fans can expect the unexpected as anything can happen at the trade deadline.