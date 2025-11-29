Gilbert recalled to Ottawa

Less than two weeks after being brought back in a trade, Dennis Gilbert will have the chance to reunite with his former Ottawa Senators teammates.

Senators management recalled Gilbert from their farm team in Belleville on Sunday.

Gilbert has shown great things over the past two weeks.

The 29-year-old left-handed defenseman had spent nearly a month on the injured list. He suffered the injury while playing with the Philadelphia Flyers' farm team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, at the end of October.

After being involved in a trade, Gilbert was asked to get back into shape with the Belleville Senators. In three games with Belleville, Gilbert recorded three assists. He also maintained a +1 differential.

The Senators will continue their seven-game road trip with a visit to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.