Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

The set up:

Perhaps the biggest test of the season, the Sens are set to play host to the leagues top team, the New York Rangers tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. The Rangers have been scoring in bunches this season averaging 3.43 goals per game while only giving up 2.57, both good for top-10 ranks in the league. In particular their special teams play has been electric converting on a whopping 30% of their power plays while also shutting down 84.2% of their penalties. Once again both top-10 ranks in the NHL. The Sens will have their hands full slowing down Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trochek, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad with 35, 22, 22 and 19 points each already this season.

The Senators will look to carry the momentum from their shutout victory over the Seattle Kraken this weekend into tonight's tilt. The group had some bounce back in that contest after some struggles on the penlaty kill they fought off all three they faced that night. They will get an added injection into the line up tonight with Ridly Greig set to return helping to flesh out their top nine and potentially offer the return of the Joseph - Greig - Tarasenko line that was so productive to start the season.

This series has been a pretty even split in recent years with each side winning five of the last 10 games. Last season the road team took all three contest in this match up with the Sens winning two of the three games. The Sens will look to end that trend tonight as they try to down one of the league's juggernauts.