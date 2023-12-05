Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

Perhaps the biggest test of the season, the Sens are set to play host to the leagues top team, the New York Rangers tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. The Rangers have been scoring in bunches this season averaging 3.43 goals per game while only giving up 2.57, both good for top-10 ranks in the league. In particular their special teams play has been electric converting on a whopping 30% of their power plays while also shutting down 84.2% of their penalties. Once again both top-10 ranks in the NHL. The Sens will have their hands full slowing down Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trochek, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad with 35, 22, 22 and 19 points each already this season.

The Senators will look to carry the momentum from their shutout victory over the Seattle Kraken this weekend into tonight's tilt. The group had some bounce back in that contest after some struggles on the penlaty kill they fought off all three they faced that night. They will get an added injection into the line up tonight with Ridly Greig set to return helping to flesh out their top nine and potentially offer the return of the Joseph - Greig - Tarasenko line that was so productive to start the season.

This series has been a pretty even split in recent years with each side winning five of the last 10 games. Last season the road team took all three contest in this match up with the Sens winning two of the three games. The Sens will look to end that trend tonight as they try to down one of the league's juggernauts.

Roster report:

Head coach D.J. Smith annoucned this morning that Thomas Chabot will not be available tonight as he has been sent for an MRI after sustaining an injury in their game against the Kraken. However, Smith also announced that Ridly Greig will return to the line-up tonight after being held out for the last 10 games with a high ankle sprain. Additionally, the Senators announced on Sunday that they have re-assigned forward Matthew Highmore to Belleville. Below is how the Senators skated this morning at Canadian Tire Centre:

Who to watch:

Making his return to the line up after being held out for the last ten games, keep your eyes on Ridly Greig tonight as a potential difference maker. Greig had a terrific start to the season, establishing himself as one of the Sens most consistent players before his injury. Playing alongside Mathieu Joseph and Vladimir Tarasenko, Greig put up two goals and five assists in nine games, putting himself in the conversation for rookie of the month for October.

Vladimir Tarasenko with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

While his output was impressive for the 21-year old rookie, it's his nightly compete that truly stands out. Head coach D.J. Smith routinely comments on Greigs competitive nature and the grit he plays with every night. The grit is a large part of the reason that Greig found himself with a +7 goal differential early in this campaign, leading the Sens and all rookies in the NHL at the time. Look for Greig to get back to establish that presence again here tonight as the Sens get a much needed boost against this juggernaut Rangers team.

Pulling on the rope together:

Travis Hamonic said it best in his pregame media availability today. "You don't replace a guy like Chabby both on and off the ice. He's a huge voice in this locker room and a really important piece for our group when he's on the ice." 

With the news that Thomas Chabot will be held out tonight as he was sent for an MRI after sustaining an injury against Seattle, this defensive core will have to band together and pick up the slack. 

The key for this group will be that less is more, especially against a team as skilled as New York has been this season. "You might be able to create more by just keeping it simple," said Hamonic. "Throwing pucks on net from the point or the walls, or cycle down low for our forwards. Sometimes less is more."

A defining characteristic of this defensive core has been their communication. As a result of injuries just about every player has partnered with every other player on the blue line.

Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be watched on TSN2 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

