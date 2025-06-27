Fullscript becomes Official Partner of the Ottawa Senators and will be featured on road helmets starting in 2025-26 season 

ott-News Release
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce the team has partnered with Fullscript on a comprehensive, multi-year agreement to make Fullscript an Official Partner of the Ottawa Senators.

A key component of the new deal will see Fullscript’s name and logo appear on the club’s road helmets starting in the 2025-26 NHL season. In addition to the sponsorship on the club’s road helmets, Fullscript’s logo will also appear on the ice for home games at the Canadian Tire Centre. Fullscript will continue to serve as a title sponsor for the Senators annual Black, Red & Gold Gala in support of children and youth in the Ottawa-Gatineau region through the Senators Community Foundation.

“We have admired the way Fullscript has embraced the community spirit in Ottawa-Gatineau and the values of our two organizations are very much aligned,” said Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “We are proud to have their name on our helmets and we’ll have a little extra piece of Ottawa each time we step onto the ice in another city next season.”

“This partnership marks a proud and strategic milestone for Fullscript. We’re putting our mission – and our brand – on a national stage by joining the Ottawa Senators on their road helmets,” said Kyle Braatz, co-founder and CEO, Fullscript. “As a comprehensive platform for whole person care, we’re excited to deepen our relationship with the Senators, an organization that shares our values of community, performance, and health. Together, we’re representing Ottawa with purpose and pride across the league.”

About Fullscript:

Founded in 2011, Fullscript is a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care. With a full suite of clinical tools that make it easier for practices to deliver personalized care more efficiently and effectively – Fullscript has helped over 100,000 providers and 10 million patients with seamless access to high-quality supplements, industry-leading labs, and smart adherence tools.

About the Ottawa Senators:

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region.

