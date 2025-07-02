Claude Giroux Press Conference

By Ottawa Senators

Fresh off signing a one-year contract extension to remain with the Ottawa Senators, Forward Claude Giroux will address the media during a press conference at Canadian Tire Centre. The press conference will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET at the Gate 3 Media Centre. Fans can tune in to the live stream on the Senators YouTube channel.

