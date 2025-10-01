Canadian Tire Centre 30th Anniversary Celebration 

Today, Canadian Tire Centre has announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the building. After opening its doors in January of 1996, Canadian Tire Centre has been Ottawa’s home of hockey, music, lacrosse and more for 30 years. To commemorate the milestone, Canadian Tire Centre will host three marquee events including a concert from multi Grammy award-winning Canadian artist Michael Bublé on Friday, January 16, a meeting between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens exactly 30 years after the first NHL game at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, January 17, and the Belleville Senators will take on the Utica Comets to round out the celebration on Sunday, January 18.

Tickets for all three events can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com.

To kick off the anniversary events, Michael Bublé will be coming to the nation’s capital for a headline show on Friday, January 16 at 8 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre. “We are thrilled to have Michael Bublé, a Canadian icon and showman extraordinaire, perform as we celebrate 30 incredible years since opening our doors,” said Cyril Leeder, Senators Sports & Entertainment President. “Michael’s show on the Friday night will be the perfect launch pad for an exciting weekend of festivities marking three decades of unforgettable performances and truly memorable moments at the Canadian Tire Centre.” Tickets for this concert will be available to the public on Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, January 17 at 7p.m., the Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre. This game will mirror the first NHL game ever played at Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators’ hosted the Canadiens on January 17, 1996. With special events happening before and during the game, this will be a can’t miss celebration of hockey in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

To close out the celebratory weekend, the Belleville Senators will faceoff against divisional rival Utica Comets at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 18 at Canadian Tire Centre. For the second consecutive season, the B-Sens will utilize Canadian Tire Centre as home ice. Ottawa fans will get the chance to see the organization’s prospects before getting the call up to the NHL. Tickets for this game are on sale now and start at just $15 plus fees.

