Brooke Henderson partners with the Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators announce a multi-year partnership with professional golfer Brooke Henderson.

Brooke Henderson

The Ottawa Senators have announced that the team is entering a multi-year partnership with Canadian professional golfer Brooke Henderson. The deal will see Henderson using Senators Branding on her golf towels and water bottles during tournaments. As well, both Brooke and her sister Brittany, who serves as her caddie, will wear Sens colours one day per tournament Brooke participates in.

The partnership was an easy one for Smiths Falls-native Henderson, who grew up watching the Senators both on T.V. and live at the Canadian Tire Centre:

“I’m super excited to team up and partner with the Senators. It’s such a cool opportunity. Growing up, I played hockey, I loved hockey, and I always cheered for the Senators, so it feels like a perfect fit. Just being involved with an organization that has world class athletes who, every day, are pursuing their dreams and pushing themselves, I think it’s really neat to partner up with them, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

“We are so happy to collaborate with Brooke on this partnership,” said Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer. “Brooke’s spirit, values and determination embody what our Ottawa-Gatineau community is all about.”

Hear from Brooke Henderson

