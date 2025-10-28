Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Stutzle has 2 goals, assist for Ottawa; Boston has lost 7 of 8

Bruins at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had two goals and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

It was the second consecutive three-point game for Batherson, who also had two goals and an assist in a 7-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Jake Sanderson had three assists, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for the Senators (5-4-1), who have won three straight and are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves for his first win of the season; he was recalled from a conditioning stint with Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Morgan Geekie and Viktor Arvidsson each scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves for the Bruins (4-7-0), who have lost seven of their past eight.

Ottawa was 4-for-5 on the power play; Boston was 0-for-1.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the first period. He intercepted a Zetterlund pass attempt near the Senators’ blue line and beat Merilainen glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Batherson swept in a Ridly Greig rebound at the edge of the crease on a power play to tie it 1-1 at 10:25.

Claude Giroux redirected a Michael Amadio centering pass to put the Senators up 2-1 at 1:08 of the second period.

Batherson scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-1 at 14:44 when he took a centering pass from Zetterlund and beat Swayman blocker side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Stutzle pushed it to 4-1 13 seconds into the third period, putting a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle on a power play. He scored his second power-play goal of the period when he tipped in a Sanderson point shot for a 5-1 advantage at 9:33.

Nick Cousins buried a Stutzle rebound from in front to extend the lead to 6-1 at 12:22.

Zetterlund made it 7-1 at 13:04, scoring his first goal of the season with a long-range one-timer on a power play.

Arvidsson beat a heavily screened Merilainen from distance at 19:50 for the 7-2 final.

