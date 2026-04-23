10th Anniversary Soldier On Event

A spirited crowd of 1,500 hockey fans filled the Slush Puppie Centre on Saturday, April 11, for a memorable afternoon focused on raising money for charities in Gatineau. The Ottawa Senators Alumni Association faced off against the Gatineau Police Association, which delivered both excitement on the ice and meaningful impact off it.

The afternoon began with a ceremonial puck drop by City of Gatineau Mayor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette. Fans were treated to an entertaining and tightly contested game, with the Senators Alumni ultimately securing a narrow 6–5 victory.

Money raised through the game will be directed towards the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Gatineau, multiple women’s shelters across Gatineau, and La Vigile, which is a closed therapy center dedicated to supporting first responders, military personnel, and healthcare workers facing mental health challenges.

Beyond the final score, the game highlighted the power of sport to bring people together and drive positive change. This game not only provided entertainment but also reinforced the strong ties between the Ottawa Senators organization and the Gatineau community.

The Ottawa Senators and the Senators Alumni Association would like to thank Sylvain Proulx and everyone else at the Gatineau Police Association for their support and execution of this event. The Alumni look forward to the highly anticipated rematch next season…