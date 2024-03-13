At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Red Wings 3

Bowen Byram tallied a pair of goals and Zach Benson added a goal and two assists to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Connor Clifton, and JJ Peterka also scored for Buffalo while Tage Thompson and Jordan Greenway each picked up a pair of assists.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 of 25 shots in his 21st win of 2023-24.

The Sabres held a three-goal lead at the end of the first period and never looked back, outshooting the Red Wings 38-24 to improve to 31-30-5 this season.

The win moved the Sabres closer to the second Wild Card spot as they sit five points out.

Ben Chiarot, Lucas Raymond, and Jake Walman recorded goals for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon made nine saves on 13 shots in 15:29 of action before James Reimer entered in relief, stopping 23 of 26 shots.