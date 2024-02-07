Sabres open homestand with close loss to Stars

Tage Thompson scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres as they opened a four-game homestand with a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres matched a season-high 48 shots in a tight game that saw five players record five or more shots on goal. Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens led the way with eight shots apiece while Thompson posted six and Alex Tuch and Owen Power each added five.

Despite holding a 48-30 edge in shots, Buffalo was unable to get anything else by Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, who made 41 saves to lead the Stars to their fourth consecutive victory and seventh win in their last 10 games.

“I think we outplayed them the entire game,” Thompson said. “Obviously, Oettinger stood on his head, made a lot of big saves for them to keep it close and give them the lead. And yeah, it’s just one of those games where you face a hot goalie, you get a lot of chances that aren’t going in for you.”