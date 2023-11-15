'It was really special' | Okposo plays 1,000th NHL game against Boston in front of family and friends

Kyle Okposo looked up at the video board ahead of his 1,000th NHL game to see his family and teammates in a video celebrating the perseverance, leadership, and passion that carried the Sabres captain to his incredible milestone.

“Tough to put into words what that video meant and just that my family was there to celebrate it with me was extremely special," Okposo said. "Definitely super emotional seeing what the kids had to say, what my wife had to say, and all the guys too. It was really special."

Okposo took the ice against the Boston Bruins inside KeyBank Center Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skater to appear in his 1,000th game as a member of the Sabres and the first since Jason Pominville did so on Nov. 1, 2018.

The achievement was a testament to the veteran forward’s work ethic and love for the game of hockey through the many ups and downs in his career. But to Okposo, the night was more about the people who helped him get to this point in his career than it was about himself.

“… How much it means to people that are with me every day and that I get to spend it with, and with these guys in the locker room to try and impart some different life lessons on them and just try and help them grow as young men every day and have them be good people - you know, that means a lot to me," Okposo said.

"And then to watch how much it means to my family, when your kids just look at you and they say they’re proud of you and we’re having cinnamon rolls this morning at 6:30 - it was a pretty special day.”