Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kraken

SEATTLE – The Buffalo Sabres continue their season-long, five-game road trip with a visit to Climate Pledge Arena to play the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

The game presents another opportunity for the Sabres to make up ground in the Wild Card race, with both the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders having lost on Sunday. The Red Wings enter Monday in possession of the second Wild Card with 74 points, five ahead of the Sabres.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.