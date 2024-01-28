Sabres lose Quinn to injury in comeback win over Sharks

SAN JOSE – Don Granato reflected on the loss of forward Jack Quinn in the aftermath of the Buffalo Sabres’ 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks inside SAP Center on Saturday.

Quinn left the game with 12:53 remaining in the third period after a collision with the boards forced him to fall awkwardly on his left leg.

“Disturbing when you see a guy (get injured) that means so much and works every day, competes every day, and he’s such a big part of us going, us playing our identity, being ourselves,” Granato said. “It was devastating to see him go down the way he did.

Quinn spent the start of this season recovering from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon. He made his season debut on Dec. 19 and had 12 points in 16 games since, including an assist Saturday.

“The hockey side is a tremendous, negative impact when you lose a guy like that, but the emotions go to the personal side,” Granato said. “You know he’s endured a lot already in a very young career. So, it’s a struggle. We don’t have the extent that he’s going to be out, but it’s certainly not day to day.”

The injury was a drawback to an otherwise positive day for the Sabres, who erased a two-goal deficit for the second straight game and entered the bye week having taken four of six available points on their three-game California road trip. They previously trailed 3-1 before winning in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

JJ Peterka scored two goals for the second straight game, the first of which put the Sabres on the board to cut into a 2-0 deficit during the first period. Jordan Greenway tied the game before the first intermission, Alex Tuch buried the winner early in the second period, and Dylan Cozens scored into an empty net to complete a three-point performance.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for the victory.

“I don’t think we ever wavered in our confidence and our energy and our style of play I don’t think really changed,” Tuch said. “We just tightened up a few areas, made a couple better plays with the puck, and we were just a little stronger on puck battles. I think that was probably the difference between the first and the second and we kept it rolling into the third. It was good.”

Here’s more from the victory.