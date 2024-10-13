Rangers vs. Utah: Postgame Notes

241012POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Artemi Panarin scored two goals to give him his second straight multi-point game
    to open the season. It is the second time in his career he’s started the season with consecutive multi-point games and his 135 multi-point games with the club have tied Vic Hadfield for 10th most in franchise history. Panarin’s first goal was his 150th goal with the Rangers, in his 352nd contest for the franchise. Only six players reached the mark faster: Bill Cook (248 GP), Mike Gartner (257 GP), Bryan Hextall Sr. (313 GP), Phil Esposito (314 GP), Steve Vickers (345 GP) and Adam Graves (348 GP).
  • Adam Fox tallied three assists for his 12th career game with three or more assists, his last coming on Feb. 15, 2024 against Montreal. Since 2019-20, his 12 such games ranks fifth among NHL defensemen.
  • Alexis Lafreniere skated in his 300th career NHL game tonight and recorded his second point of the season (A).

WATCH RECAP:

UTA at NYR | Recap

News Feed

Rangers vs. Utah: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers-Penguins – 300 Games of History

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes | 10.09.24

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes | 10.04.24

Rangers Assign Five Players to Hartford

Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

Rangers Reduce Roster to 36 Players

Rangers at Devils: Pregame Notes

Rangers Assign Three Players to Hartford

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

Rangers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

A Half Century in the Rangers Family

Rangers Agree to Terms with Ryan Lindgren

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson