- Artemi Panarin scored two goals to give him his second straight multi-point game
to open the season. It is the second time in his career he’s started the season with consecutive multi-point games and his 135 multi-point games with the club have tied Vic Hadfield for 10th most in franchise history. Panarin’s first goal was his 150th goal with the Rangers, in his 352nd contest for the franchise. Only six players reached the mark faster: Bill Cook (248 GP), Mike Gartner (257 GP), Bryan Hextall Sr. (313 GP), Phil Esposito (314 GP), Steve Vickers (345 GP) and Adam Graves (348 GP).
- Adam Fox tallied three assists for his 12th career game with three or more assists, his last coming on Feb. 15, 2024 against Montreal. Since 2019-20, his 12 such games ranks fifth among NHL defensemen.
- Alexis Lafreniere skated in his 300th career NHL game tonight and recorded his second point of the season (A).
Rangers vs. Utah: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: